Bleach TYBW anime becomes the highest-rated anime after its finale

Bleach TYBW anime is now the top anime on MyAnimeList.net, based on aggregate scores from various users.

This should not be surprising to anybody who has been active on social media over the past few months. Anytime episodes would air on Mondays, the Bleach TYBW anime would start trending on Twitter almost immediately. It's definitely in the conversation for the best anime of 2022.

Studio Pierrot has been praised for its high-quality animation, beautifully resonant soundtrack, and faithfulness to source material. Of course, this has not gone unnoticed by dedicated fans. The Bleach TYBW anime has recently taken the crown for the highest-rated series on MyAnimeList.net.

The Bleach TYBW anime is "back on top" as it secures first place on MyAnimeList.net

It now has a 9.23 score

MyAnimeList.net is a popular website for anime watchers and manga readers, with millions of visitors each month. It also features a database that ranks anime based on a weighted score. The Bleach TYBW anime has since overtaken Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood as the top-rated series on the website.

As it currently stands, the Bleach TYBW anime has a score of 9.23, with at least 334,916 members watching the series. By comparison, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood carries an aggregate score of 9.11 with 3,051,578 members. When put into perspective, it's quite an impressive feat, to say the least.

While there is recency bias involved, that shouldn't take away from this achievement. The Bleach TYBW anime has rightfully earned its place among the most celebrated series of 2022. Without question, it's a significant improvement over the original manga source material.

Why is the anime so popular?

For context, Tite Kubo's manga series ended in 2016 due to his increasingly poor health. The final arc was completely rushed in that regard. Keep in mind that Studio Pierrot also stopped adapting the anime long before then. Fans have been waiting a long time for a proper conclusion to this arc.

With that in mind, the Bleach TYBW anime gave the fans exactly what they wanted and more. There's a reason why it's part of the "Big Three" in the first place. Fans loved the action-packed sequences, awesome character designs, and brilliant choice of musical soundtracks.

Studio Pierrot also included brand new scenes that weren't in the manga, such as the original Gotei 13 flashback and Uryu Ishida speaking with his father Ryuken. The anime is fleshing out the manga and giving the story more development.

Viewers can watch the second part next year

The Bleach TYBW anime just ended the first cour with a one-hour special that has everybody talking. Ichigo finally obtained a new blade while Uryu joined the ranks of the Wandenreich. The second cour will arrive next year on July 2023, so it's going to be a while before that happens.

It remains to be seen if the anime revival will maintain its top score on MyAnimeList.net. Of course, it's a very likely possibility, since the best moments from the manga haven't even happened yet in the anime.

Everybody will have their opinions on what constitutes a "great" anime series. At the very least, Kubo's fans have made their voices loud and clear. They couldn't get enough of Studio Pierrot's recent work. It's hard to believe there was a time when it was considered a "dead" property.

