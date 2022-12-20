Attack on Titan final season hailed as the best anime of 2022 in Japan

Attack on Titan: The Final Season part 2, which was released in January this year, has been named Filmarks 2022 Best Anime of the Year. 2022 has been a great year for anime lovers, with some really interesting series, both in terms of plot and visuals, to watch. As far as the rankings go, My Hero Academia season 6 has taken the second position, followed by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners at third.

It would be an understatement to say that the fans were delighted at how Studio MAPPA chose to execute this part. The studio has announced that the third part will be released sometime in 2023. As per reports, the dubbing for the next season is currently underway.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan anime.

Fans thrilled as Attack on Titan: Final Season part 2 secures the first position

Eren and Mikasa (Image via MAPPA)

After a long wait following the release of part 1, Attack on Titan: The Final Season part 2 was released to the sheer delight of many. While the first half of season 4 ended right before the big battle, part 2 opened with Marley's forces heading to Paradis, highlighting the Eldians' suffering.

Eren and Reiner, meanwhile, were able to face off again. The Titans defeating the Global Alliance, and Eren announcing his desire to destroy the world marked the end of the extremely engaging season that was packed with action, politics, and philosophy.

The cliffhanger finale of part 2 spawned numerous fan speculations about Eren's true nature, increasing the series' popularity even further. As a result, it is easy to see why Filmarks, Japan's foremost entertainment review website, has ranked it first. Here is the complete list of rankings:

1) Attack on Titan: The Final Season part 2

2) My Hero Academia season 6

3) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

4) Made in Abyss season 2

5) JoJo Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean part 2

6) Kaguya-Sama season 3

7) JoJo Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean part 1

8) Kingdom season 4

9) The Heike Story

10) Spy × Family

How have the fans reacted to this news?

Attack on Titan: Final Season part 2, based on the original manga by Hajime Isayama, has received unanimous support from fans as deserving of the title. When it first came out, the hype was exceptional.

However, the animanga community has not agreed upon the rest of the rankings. Some of the outcomes are fairly surprising, if not downright disappointing.

Some fans, for example, have questioned My Hero Academia's high ranking, while others have been frustrated that one of the most anticipated anime right now, Chainsaw Man, is missing from the list.

𝙆𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙖 @Vinayak89301614 @AniNewsAndFacts Attack on titan on top deserved but mha 6 above edgerunner how the hell chainsaw man is not even in list 🤨 @AniNewsAndFacts Attack on titan on top deserved but mha 6 above edgerunner how the hell chainsaw man is not even in list 🤨

ileana🤍 @lefleurbleue @AniNewsAndFacts I know Chainsaw Man started airing till October and this rank counts till November, so is hard to rank with just few episodes. But to me Chainsaw Man and Mob Psycho deserved a spot here, they're both my favorites this year. @AniNewsAndFacts I know Chainsaw Man started airing till October and this rank counts till November, so is hard to rank with just few episodes. But to me Chainsaw Man and Mob Psycho deserved a spot here, they're both my favorites this year.

jan is busy @jljgr @AoTWiki Dont forget in 2021, aot is the most in demand tv series in the world @AoTWiki Dont forget in 2021, aot is the most in demand tv series in the world

進撃の巨人𓃵 @MCO139 @AoTWiki W Japan’s fans for the first time @AoTWiki W Japan’s fans for the first time

baby basquiat.🌍🌊 @Choolwe76015999 @AoTWiki This shouldn’t even be a surprise attack on titan can’t be anything but number one don’t care what y’all csm fans think yes you’re anime is great but don’t get it twisted aot is still peak. @AoTWiki This shouldn’t even be a surprise attack on titan can’t be anything but number one don’t care what y’all csm fans think yes you’re anime is great but don’t get it twisted aot is still peak.

Fans can watch part 2 of Attack on Titan’s final season on Crunchyroll’s streaming service, as well as on Funimation and Hulu.

One Piece is going to end soon, but creator Oda has a message for fans. Read here!

Poll : 0 votes