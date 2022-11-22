Bleach TYBW anime finally reveals the face of every original Gotei 13 member

Not only did Shueisha reveal the original Gotei 13 in manga form, Studio Pierrot also revealed them in the Bleach TYBW anime.

Over a thousand years ago, Yamamoto founded the Gotei 13 and fought a bloody war against Yhwach. However, very little is known about these original members, since only a few made it to the present day. The manga briefly showed them in silhouette form, but it was impossible to distinguish them.

It's been several years since the current arc was concluded in manga form. Even way back in 2016, fans remained hopeful that Studio Pierrot would revive the anime and give Bleach TYBW the love it deserved. Until now. This latest revelation has the potential to expand some flashback scenes.

The original Gotei 13 are shown more clearly in the Bleach TYBW anime

Here's a look at the flashback from the seventh episode

The seventh episode of the Bleach TYBW anime, "Born in the Dark," has already aired in Japan. Fans already know that Yamamoto versus Yhwach took place a thousand years before the current story. However, it's shown in much greater detail in this particular episode.

Twitter user @shonenleaks recently put up a video of the encounter so fans could see it more clearly. For the first time in the anime series, the original Gotei 13 has been revealed. They even briefly got to show off their combat abilities. Needless to say, there were a lot of casualties back then.

Most of their faces are shown in the shadows, but their characteristic features definitely stand out. That's always been a strong point for series creator Tite Kubo. He knows how to make his character pop off the page, whether it's the original manga or the Bleach TYBW anime.

Here's a clearer look at the original Gotei 13

The Bleach TYBW anime also included a special credit sequence for the seventh episode. Twitter user @shonenleaks compiled a few screenshots so viewers can take a look for themselves.

Viewers may recognize Yamamoto in the top left corner of this compilation. However, most of these characters are completely original. Jushiro Ukitake and Shunsui Kyoraku were merely students back then, so they weren't part of Yamamoto's original Gotei 13.

Of course, if fans want a better view of these powerhouses, they should read up on the 51st issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

The original Gotei 13 were already leaked a few days prior

Shueisha recently released a brand new illustration featuring the original captains from a thousand years ago. It was specifically shown in Weekly Shonen Jump #51. This was likely in preparation for the special credit sequence in the recent episode of the Bleach TYBW anime.

Either way, Bleach TYBW fans have been hooked on the anime for the past few weeks. Kubo may finally get a chance to explore his world a little bit deeper. This is what fans have been waiting for ever since the manga ended.

It remains to be seen if they will have a larger role in the anime. Of course, there is always the possibility that series creator Tite Kubo wants to expand the history and lore of the Gotei 13. Fans can only hope that he resumes the Hell arc, since it would be a great place to revisit these old characters.

