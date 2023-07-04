Masamune-kun's Revenge R episode 2 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Masamune-kun's Revenge R episode 2 will be released on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 11:00 pm JST, on Tokyo MX. It is also scheduled to arrive on the same date on AT-X, BS Fuji, KBS Tokyo, Sun TV, and others. The upcoming release will be available to watch at 9:00 pm JST on AT-X.

Under the production of Silver Link with the director Mirai Minato at the helm of affairs, Masamune-kun's Revenge R episode 2 will also be available for streaming on the Crunchyroll platform and the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

The much-awaited second season of Masamune-kun's Revenge R premiered on Monday, July 3, 2023. The first episode saw Masamune Makabe and his school friends on a class trip to France, where they met Muriel Besson, an energetic and bubbly Otaku aspiring to become a manga artist.

The romantic atmosphere of Paris is the perfect stage for Masamune's revenge against Aki Adagaki. Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 2 will follow the interesting events of the first episode.

Masamune-kun's Revenge R episode 2 release date and time for all regions

As previously mentioned, Masamune-kun's Revenge R episode 2 is set to release on July 10 at 11:00 pm JST on Tokyo MX. It will also be available to watch on BS Fuji, Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, AT-X, and other channels.

Additionally, Crunchyroll has bought the rights to the anime and will, therefore, stream the episode. Fans will also be able to stream the episode on the official Ani-One Asia channel on YouTube.

The release timings for Masamune-kun's Revenge R episode 2 are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, July 10, at 7:00 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, July 10, at 9:00 am

British Summer Time: Monday, July 10, at 3 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, July 10, at 10:00 am

Central European Standard Time: Monday, July 10, at 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, July 10, at 7:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, July 11, at 12:30 am

Philipines Time: Monday, July 10, at 10:00 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, July 10, at 11:00 am

Hazuki Takeoka's manga, Masamune-kun's Revenge, was green-lit for a second season in April 2023. However, the COVID-19 pandemic affected production, and as a result, it had to be postponed to Summer 2023.

Short recap of the first episode before Masamune-kun's Revenge R episode 2 airs

Masamune Makabe, Aki Adagaki, and Muriel Besson (Image via Silver Link Studios)

After the memorable cultural festival shown in the last season, Masamune Makabe once again returns to try and take his revenge against Aki Adagaki. This time, however, the setting is France. The first episode focuses on the main characters, Masamune Makabe, Aki Adagaki, and their friends, who go to Paris on a class trip.

Titled 'The Wee Parisian Mademoiselle,' the first episode introduces Muriel Besson, a foreign exchange student with a bubbly personality who aspires to become a manga artist. Muriel asks Makabe and Aki to teach her the essence of Japanese rom-com manga, which they refuse, citing lack of time as an excuse.

Masamune and Muriel (Image via Silver Link Studios)

After turning down her offer, Makabe and Aki encounter several men in black who were actually there to pass Muriel's older brother, Frank Besson's message. Frank forces Masamune Makabe to teach her sister about the essence of true Japanese rom-com manga.

Unable to find a solution, the duo eventually says yes to the offer. Yoshino, a friend of Makabe and Aki, also agrees to help them find time and also keep Kanetsugu, the fiance of Aki Adagaki, away to buy them some time.

The episode ends with Kanetsugu debunking Yoshino's game and finding out about the latter's companionship with Makabe Masamune. He even had photographic evidence to support his statement.

Masamune-kun's Revenge R episode 2 will follow the interesting turn of events of the first episode and show how Makabe and Aki can guide Muriel about rom-com manga.

