Masamune-Kun's Revenge R season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, countdown, and more details

One of the highly anticipated titles of Summer 2023 anime season, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R season 2 episode 1 will be released on Monday, July 3, at 11:00 pm JST. Directed by Mirai Minato, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R is the new project of Silver Link Studios. The first episode of the new season will be broadcasted on Tokyo MX, Bs Fuji, AT-X, and KBS Tokyo; it will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

The new season of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R was initially scheduled to be released in April 2023. However, due to COVID-19, which affected the production of the anime, the release date was pushed back to July 3, 2023.

Putting an end to six years of waiting since the first season aired, the anime adaptation of Hazuki Takeoka's manga series, Masamune-Kun's Revenge R season 2 episode 1 is finally returning this Summer 2023.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R season 2 episode 1 release date and time for all time zones

The much-awaited Masamune-Kun's Revenge R season 2 episode 1 is set to release on July 3, at 11:00 pm JST, on Tokyo MX. Apart from that, the episode will also be available to watch on BS Fuji, AT-X, Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, and more. Furthermore, episode 1 will also be simulcasted on Crunchyroll.

Produced by Silver Link with Mirai Minato at the helm, the second season of the mangaka Hazuki Takeoka's work is licensed by Medialink in South, and Southwest Asia, and Oceania. Ani-One Asia will stream the series on their official YouTube Channel. Here are the release times for various world zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, July 3, 7:00 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, July 3, 9:00 am

British Summer Time: Monday, July 3, 3:00 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, July 3, 10:00 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, July 3, 7:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Monday, July 3, 4:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, July 4, 12:30 am

Philippines Time: Monday, July 3, 10:00 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, July 3, 11:00 am

In Masamune-Kun's Revenge R season 2 episode 1, the original voice actors will return, once again. Natsuki Hanae from Demon Slayer, Ayaka Ohashi from The God of the High School, and others have lent their voices to the characters.

Masamune Makabe - Natsuki Hanae

Aki Adagaki - Ayaka Ohashi

Yoshino Koiwai - Inori Minase

Fujinomiya Neko - Mimori Suzuko

Tae Futaba - Azusa Todokoro

Shuri Kojuro - Saori Hayami

Masamune Kenji - Mitsuki Saiga

Kinue Hayase - Yui Ogura

Chinatsu Hayase - Oogame Asuka

Muriel Besson - Miku Ito

Frank Besson - Yasuyuki Kase

Mari Mizuno - Satomi Sato

Kae Kanekoen - Mariya Ise

Kikune Kiba - Kanae Ito

The second season of the anime adaptation of Hazuki Takeoka's work is directed by Mirai Minato, and the music is produced by Lantis. Moreover, Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director for this project. In addition, the team also has character designer/animation director Yuki Sawairi, art director Hidenori Nakahara, cinematographer Atsushi Sato, and more on its board.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R season 2 episode 1 will also introduce fans to the opening theme song, Please, Please! by Ayaka Ohashi, and the ending theme, Twilight Little Star by ChouCho.

What to expect

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R season 2 episode 1 will follow the story of Hazuki Takeoka's manga from its chapter 30. The first season, which aired in 2017, covered up to 29 chapters of the manga.

The story is centered on Masamune Makabe, who was once tormented by a beautiful and rich girl, Aki Adagaki, in his childhood. Due to Makabe's chubby appearance, he was also given the nickname 'Piggy.' Hence, to seek revenge against his tormentor, Makabe improves himself and returns as a handsome high school student.

The first season ended with the Cultural Festival Arc and showed the Karaoke party scenes. In the finale episode of season 1, Makabe also managed to make it to the play on time; the much-awaited kissing scene was also shown. Therefore, it remains to be seen how the second season captures the 'schemes' of Masamune, and whether he still has 'revenge' in his mind or not.

