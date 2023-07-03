Masamune-kun's Revenge R English dub premieres on the same day as original

One of the most highly anticipated anime series of the Summer 2023 season has been none other than Masamune-kun’s Revenge R, the second season in the overall series. Serving as an adaptation of author Hazuki Takeoka and illustrator Tiv’s original manga series of the same name, the anime has proven one of the most popular rom-com series of recent years.

Likewise, fans have been waiting for a second full-fledged television anime season since the first’s conclusion on March 23, 2017. Thankfully, Masamune-kun’s Revenge R did indeed premiere on Tuesday, July 3, 2023, bringing with it the incredibly exciting return of the series.

Crunchyroll, the streaming service that distributes the anime internationally as it airs in Japan, pleasantly surprised fans with an unexpected addition during the series' premiere. While fans had known an English dub was coming, many were shocked to see just how quickly Crunchyroll had released the first English dubbed episode of Masamune-kun’s Revenge R.

The first English dub episode of Masamune-kun’s Revenge R released simultaneously with the Japanese episode

The latest

Tuesday, July 3, 2023, saw the first episode of Masamune-kun’s Revenge R premiere on Crunchyroll in both an English dub and the original Japanese audio with English subtitles. The news is exciting, to say the least, with fans not previously having a release date for the English dub despite cast and staff information being shared on Friday, June 30.

The anime premiered in Japan on the AT-X channel at 9 PM Japanese Standard Time, airing on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS Fuji afterwards. The season was originally set to premiere in April 2023 before being delayed by the production committee after reexamining the production schedule. The spread of COVID-19 was cited as the main deciding factor in delaying the series to July.

As mentioned above, the English dub cast was announced on Friday, June 30. Jessie James Grelle stars as the titular Masamune, with Morgan Lauré as Aki, Monica Rial as Yoshino, Megan Shipman as Neko, Justin Briner as Kojuurou, Caitlin Glass as Tae, Ryan Reynolds as Gasou, Natalie Rose as Kinue, Skyler Davenport as Chinatsu, Reshel Mae as Muriel Besson, and Derrick Snow as Franck Besson.

Staff for the English dub of Masamune-kun's Revenge R includes ADR Director JAd Saxton, Assistant ADR Directors Morgan Lauré and Aaron Campbel, Lead ADR Engineer Sawyer Pfledderer, and Assistant ADR Engineer Tina Son. They are joined by ADR Script Writer and Supervisor Kieran Flitton and Emily Neves (respectively), ADR Prepper John Van Doren, and ADR Mix Engineer Gino Palencia.

Ayaka Ohashi performs the opening theme song “Please, please!” while ChouCho performs the ending theme song “twilight little star.” ChouCho has previously performed the first season’s ending song “Elemental World.” Crunchyroll is streaming the new anime season worldwide, which includes the Indian subcontinent but excludes the rest of the Asian market.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes