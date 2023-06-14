10 Best English dubbed anime to watch in 2023

Anime today is so popular that every person can find a show that caters to their specific expectations and needs. The genres are ever-expanding, and storytelling is constantly being improved as the days go by. Initially, most series were available only with English subtitles. However, English dubbed episodes are available for most series today and that helped with the expansion of anime to numerous countries.

While plenty of people prefer watching anime shows in the original language, there are a few titles that are also known for their English voice acting.

Dragon Ball Z and 9 other anime series known for its English dub

1) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Key visual from the Cypherpunk: Edgerunners series (Image via Studio Trigger)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is arguably one of the most popular modern anime series that won innumerable accolades in the recent past. The series is known for its spectacular visuals, gripping storyline, and incredible English voice acting as well.

Placed in a dystopian setting, the world is filled with crime and people with cybernetic implants. A young kid loses everything that is dear to him due to a drive-by shooting. He resolves to survive by becoming an outlaw and turning into a black-market mercenary with access to cutting-edge technology - a Cyberpunk.

Streaming platforms: Netflix

2) Dragon Ball Z

Key visual featuring the main characters of Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Z is one of the most iconic anime series of all time. This show is so popular that it influenced the very genre of the Shonen series, and inspired plenty of other popular Shonen series like Naruto.

Filled with high-octane fight scenes the show focuses on Goku who is a Saiyan from Planet Vegeta. His journey is the primary focus of the show, and the English voice acting for this is arguably one of the best on this list.

Streaming Platforms: Crunchyroll

3) Cowboy Bebop

Faye Valentine, Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Edward from Cowboy Bebop (Image via Sunrise)

Cowboy Bebop is from the Golden Age of anime. It’s known for its incredibly fluid animation, top-tier storytelling, and funky soundtracks. The character design paired with good English voice acting makes this the perfect gateway to the medium of anime. Themes like angst, loneliness, and friendship are explored in this show.

The story revolves around Spike and his squad of bounty hunters who try to make a living by nabbing high-profile criminals. The characters are well-written which is one of the highlights of this series.

Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Funimation

4) Dr. Stone (Season 2)

A still from the second season of Dr. Stone (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone is yet another anime that is quite popular for its English dub. The second season seemed to impress the entire fanbase. The story revolves around Senku, a brilliant student who is obsessed with science.

An unexplainable event sets the entire world in stone for thousands of years, undoing every bit of progress mankind had managed to achieve since the Stone Age. Senku attempts to rebuild society and uncover the secrets of this strange phenomenon. A good storyline and well-written characters will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

5) Great Teacher Onizuka

A poster of the anime series Great Teacher Onizuka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This show is another classic from the Golden Age of anime. This show revolves around a former biker gang member who strives to become a teacher. His lack of skills in the field of academia doesn’t stop him from teaching important life lessons to his fellow students. The class that once drove every teacher to the point of desperation slowly falls in love with this character.

The English dub for this show is impressive and manages to retain the essence of the show. If one likes comedy and life lessons all tied in one package, Great Teacher Onizuka is the show for them.

Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Crunchyroll

6) Haikyuu!!

A poster of the series featuring the main characters (Image via Production I.G.)

Haikyuu!! is considered to be one of the best modern sports anime series. Incredible animation, multi-dimensional characters, and interesting themes such as friendship and sportsmanship make this anime a must-watch. Its English dub is phenomenal and the comedic moments are well-executed.

The story is about a young student named Hinata who is rather short but aspires to become the best volleyball athlete in the country. While volleyball is a sport of the giants, little Hinata soars to the summit with his sheer dedication, hard work, and effort.

Streaming Platforms: Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix

7) Vinland Saga

A still from Vinland Saga featuring Thorfinn (Image via Wit Studio)

Another masterpiece of a show, Vinland Saga has received nothing but praise for its storytelling. The story is about a young boy named Thorfinn, whose father was killed by a mercenary named Askeladd. Thorfinn goes on to join his group and polishes his combat skills while patiently waiting for the opportunity to avenge his father.

The English dub is good enough to be compared to the original language. The voice actors have done a great job with this anime series and is a must-watch for those who like action and its captivating storyline.

Streaming Platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll

8) Kaguya-Sama: Love is War

A still from the series featuring Kaguya Shinomiya (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is one of the most well-known modern slice-of-life shows that has a combination of both romance and comedy. It’s advisable to watch this show in English dub because the voice actors and the narrator have done a stellar job. The choice of words enhanced the comedic effect which makes this an entertaining watch.

Kagyua and Shirogane are the most important people in the Student Council. Both attempt to get the other person to confess their love and engage in a game of wits. Fujiwara, a dear friend to both of them acts as an agent of chaos foiling their plans on a regular basis.

Streaming Platforms: Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix

9) Noragami

A still from the series featuring the protagonist (Image via Bones)

Another anime series that is known for its English dub is Noragami. The show revolves around a God that aspires to have millions of worshippers. The reality, however, is quite contrary and he resorts to doing odd jobs for 5 Yen apiece.

The show is known for its aesthetically pleasing art style, well-written story, and portrayal of Gods from a very human-like and realistic point of view. Itgained a ton of popularity when the anime adaptation was released, and garnered a very dedicated fanbase.

Streaming Platforms: Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Netflix

10) One Punch Man

A still from the first season of One Punch Man featuring Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

One Punch Man is another modern shonen anime series renowned for its absurd humor. The very premise of the show is that the protagonist can defeat any enemy with just one punch. A regular job-seeker took part in endurance training for a year which led to the loss of his hair and seemingly infinite power.

The show deals with themes like monotony, loneliness, and purpose in a fun manner. The comedy is top-tier, and the animation is pleasing to the eye. This show is thoroughly enjoyable in English dub as well.

Streaming Platforms: Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Netflix

These are some of the best English dubbed anime series that you can enjoy. Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes