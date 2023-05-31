One Punch Man fan art sees Superman's fight with Saitama ending disastrously

Both One Punch Man and Superman have garnered incredible fanbases that are not only massive but also have talented people who often cosplay or produce fan art. Recently, a fan created a page of fanart that had a scene that the artist had envisioned and posted it on Reddit.

The fanart shows an interaction taking place between Superman and the Caped Baldy. The DC hero approached Saitama and asked him to land a punch to test his durability. Saitama politely refused, stating that he wanted to go home to use the washroom.

However, the DC hero insisted and reassured the A-class hero that nothing would happen since he was nearly indestructible. Saitama's punch blew Superman's skin and hair away, leaving him with just his skeletal and muscular structure intact. Needless to say, both, the end results and the comments in the One Punch Man subreddit, were quite hilarious.

One Punch Man and Superman fans react to an incredible fanart featuring the series’ best characters

Fans absolutely loved the fan art, even if it meant that Superman got his hair and skin punched off the rest of his body. Seeing Superman in this state would have sparked some serious debates. However, it was quite surprising to see that the fanbase took it quite lightly and enjoyed discussing the various scenarios involving these two.

The Caped Baldy is someone who finds life quite monotonous. Even when one of the strongest villains challenged him and gave a lengthy monologue on his power levels, his response was "ok". Fans wondered about all the advice Superman would give to Saitama if he realized his true potential.

A fan of One Punch Man seemed to have triggered a host of responses with an interesting question. This person asked how Superman would receive his skin and hair back, after taking the punch from Saitama. There was a wide range of responses that included logical answers and a few funny ones. One fan in particular also asked Superman to be exposed to sunlight, like a fern, and that he would be back in shape.

Another One Punch Man and DC fan posted an interesting comment that took a dig at DC and the Dragon Ball fanbases. In the abovementioned comic, fans can see Saitama punching the skin and hair off Superman. This would have spelled trouble for the original poster if this was done in the DC subreddit.

If a similar interaction involving Goku and Saitama was shown to the Dragon Ball fanbase, this would have stoked the already-existing flames. Redditors said that it might even have started a series of Saitama vs Goku discussions. Having this post uploaded on r/powerscaling could have also sparked long debates which will involve complex mathematical equations attempting to justify a fictional character's moves.

Final thoughts

This was an enjoyable piece fan art involving fan favorites from One Punch Man and DC. It was nice to see that the fanbase didn't take this seriously and discussed about how the interaction would have proceeded if they had met. Given that both of them are titans from their respective universes/multiverses, it will be interesting to see them share the screen. Pairing a gag character like Saitama with any serious character gives rise to funny interactions.

Stay tuned for more One Punch Man anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

