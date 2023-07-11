Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 3 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 3 is set to release on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on Tokyo MX and other affiliated Japanese channels. The episode will also be available to watch on AT-X, KBS Tokyo, BS Fuji, and others, on the same date. It is worth noting that the episode will be broadcast earlier on AT-X and will release at 9 pm JST.

Silver Link production has come back once again with exquisite animation for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R, the second season of the titular anime series. Mirai Minato's brilliance as a director has captivated the entire fandom. So far, the series hasn't failed to hit the mark with its timely humor and drama.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 3 will follow the events of the previous episode. The first two episodes have built up a fusion of romance, drama, comedy, and tension. The fuzzy memory has blurred the line between the truth and reality for Makabe Masamune, and he has to untangle the threads of his discordant memories and find the truth.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 3 release date and time for all regions and streaming platforms

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 3 will air on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX. However, as previously mentioned, the episode will be broadcast earlier on AT-X at 9 pm JST. Apart from that, Japanese local channels, such as BS Fuji, Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, and others, will also broadcast Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 3 on the same date.

Additionally, global fans will be able to stream Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 3 on the Crunchyroll platform. Furthermore, it will also be available for streaming on the official Ani-One Asia channel, only on YouTube.

Below are the release date and timings for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 3, for all regions.

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 2023, at 7 am

British Summer Time: Monday, July 17, 2023, at 3 pm

Central Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 2023, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 2023, at 10 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, July 17, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Central European Time: Monday, July 17, 2023, at 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 12:30 am

Philippines Time: Monday, July 17, 2023, at 10 am

Brazil Time: Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11 am

A brief recap of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 2

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 2 kicks off right from where it left off, with Gasou Kanetsugu exposing Yoshino's companionship with Makabe Masamune, with hard photographic evidence. Gasou, conniving as he is, went to a certain extent of blackmailing Yoshino.

On the other hand, Masamune Makabe and Aki Adagaki pose as pure rom-com couples for Muriel Besson. From pure walking and holding hands to sharing meals, just like romantic couples in a rom-com manga, Aki and Masamune had an exhaustive mock couple session. More than Masamune, the 'Cruel Princess' Aki Adagaki felt the pinch most. However, sharing meals was too much even for Masamune, as he finally broke off the act.

Masamune Makabe as seen in episode 2 (Image via Silver Link)

The reason Aki cannot accept Masamune's feelings and the reason behind her excessive eating habits were explored in this episode through a flashback viewed from Aki's memory. However, Aki's memory projects Masamune as someone who left her, despite promising to be by her side. On the other hand, In Makabe's version of the past, Aki called him a 'Pig foot', and humiliated him in front of his bullies.

This conflicting version of the past irks Makabe so much that he shouts at Aki, who runs off, leaving him behind. At the end of the episode, Yoshino was seen hugging Aki and telling, and she did the same, eight years ago. Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 3, will, therefore follow Makabe & Aki's relationship even more.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 3 will follow the events of the previous episode, which has brought serious tension and drama amidst the romantic theme of the series. It remains to be seen how Aki and Makabe will handle this new discord between them in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 3.

However, the episode will also focus on Muriel, who will now try to patch up the scratched friendship between Makabe and Aki.

