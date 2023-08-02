Is Masamune Kun no Revenge manga finished? Status Explained

Masamune Kun no Revenge is one of the most hyped manga series among anime fans, and its popularity has led the manga to be adapted for anime. Currently, the anime is airing its second season under the production of Silver Link and has already garnered attention by releasing five episodes.

The anime has been adapting the Masamune Kun no Revenge manga accordingly, which completed its serialization back in 2018. The latter manga series was illustrated by South Korean manga artist Tiv and written by Hazuki Takeoka.

Masamune Kun no Revenge manga sequel continues serialization

TheeLZ @Romcom_LZ Finished season and the Manga for Masamune Kun no Revenge. It was a short great read. Now I learn the sequel just started and it's off to a rock start in Masamune Kun no Revenge: Engagement. I hope it's also short and great. 50 chapters should be more than enough I think. pic.twitter.com/RbZ8w4IW3c " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/RbZ8w4IW3c

The original Masamune Kun no Revenge manga started serialization in Ichijinsha's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2012 and completed the manga with eleven volumes on June 27, 2018. The anime series made its debut in 2017. At present, a sequel named Masamune-kun's Revenge Engagement is been serialized on Ichijinsha's Comic HOWL website since April 2023.

Masamune Kun no Revenge manga consists of 50 chapters plus an extra. These chapters have been distributed over 11 volumes, and the first season of the anime has already adapted the first six volumes. It is expected that the rest of the volumes will be adapted in the second season, which already has 39 chapters.

Additionally, the original manga authors launched Masamune-kun no Revenge after school in 2018, which was a spinoff of the original manga. The former ended in January 2019. These stories were later combined into a single volume and published as Volume 11 in April 2019. Also at the end of August 2020, Masamune and Aki received a special manga.

Masamune Makabe and Aki Adagaki as seen in anime (Image via Silver Link)

As the second season of the anime is also adapting the story from the manga, this season will complete the story. There is still no news from the officials about the total episode count. But as there are a few chapters left for the anime to complete the story, there is a high chance that it will be a 12-episode season.

The manga's story revolves around an overweight child who is the target of bullying from Aki Adagaki. To take revenge against this bully, Masamune started rigorous training and self-improvement steps.

Later, Masamune gets success, returns to Aki’s school, and tries to take revenge on the latter. The relationship is now taking a bit of a step further, with Masamune and Aki getting close. Furthermore, other emotionally mixed stories made the story more engaging and enjoyable for the audience.

Final thoughts

The anime adaptation of the Masamune-kun no Revenge manga has been produced by Seven Link Productions under the direction of Mirai Minato. The anime has already gathered fans' attention and engaged the audience with the incredible story of the series, creating a new fanbase regularly. The series has been broadcast by Crunchyroll and Funimation in a dubbed version.

However, the original serialization of the manga is finished. But there is a sequel to the series, which is currently being serialized regularly. Fans are already in love with the story of the series, and they are also following the sequel to explore more about the relationship between Masamune and Aki.

Moreover, as the anime unfolds the story, fans will get to witness more about the relationship between Masamune and Aki according to the story of the Masamune Kun no Revenge manga.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.