Solo Leveling, Blue Exorcist, Black Butler, and others to reveal new information at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

Aniplex announced on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, that the much-anticipated Aniplex Online Fest 2023 will be held on September 10. The event will be held both online and in-person on the given date, featuring more than 20 works, including Solo Leveling, Blue Exorcists, Black Butler, and more.
Aniplex Online Fest 2023 will reveal new information regarding the featured anime titles, accompanied by the voice actors as guests. It will also hold musical performances. This exciting event will be available for streaming on Aniplex's official YouTube channel at 12 pm JST.
The event will be taking place at Zepp DiverCity, Tokyo. It has also been notified by Aniplex that the event will be streamed with English and Japanese narration.
Aniplex Online Fest 2023 has revealed its lineup of entries, voice actors, and artists for the event
On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Aniplex unveiled the list of the participating titles, voice actors, and artists for the upcoming event, accompanied by a PV. As mentioned, the lineup of titles include Blue Exorcist, Black Butler, and Solo Leveling. Fans will finally get more information regarding these anime series.
As per Aniplex, the famous voice actor Soma Saito will be featured as the narrator of the event. Moreover, the event visual for the upcoming Aniplex Online Fest 2023 has been illustrated by Haruko Iizuka, who has worked as a character designer for the Horimiya Missing Pieces anime.
Global fans will be able to check out the live stream on the official YouTube Channel for Aniplex at 12 pm JST.
Nobuhio Okamoto, and Jun Fukuyama, the voice actors for Rin and Yukio from Blue Exorcist, are scheduled to make a video appearance. On the other hand, voice actors Taito Ban and Genta Nakamura will be featured in the event for Solo Leveling anime. New information regarding Black Butler's new anime will also be unveiled on Aniplex Online Fest 2023.
The musical acts will be performed by Taiiku Okazaki, KANA-BOON ft Yuho Kitazawa, Shoko Nakagawa, Shoko Nakagawa, and Philosophy Dance. Furthermore, DJ Kazu, comprehensive MC Naoki Yoshida, and Sally Amagi will also light up the event.
The list of the participating titles is as follows:
- Blue Exorcist
- Black Butler
- Solo Leveling
- My New Boss Is Goofy
- ATRI: My Dear Moments
- 16bit Sensation: Another Layer
- A Returner's Magic Should Be Special
- Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid
- The Elusive Samurai
- Delico's Nursery
- Heat the Pig Liver
- Hypnosis Mic-Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima+
- The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store
- Demon Lord 2099
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- The Demon Prince of Momochi House
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising
- Rurouni Kenshin
- UniteUp!
Aniplex has also revealed the names of the voice actors who will be attending the event as guests:
- Hikaru Akao
- Takeo Otsuka
- Kaito Ishikawa
- Nobuhiko Okamoto
- Natsumi Kawaida
- Tomori Kusunoki
- Reiji Kawashima
- Chiaki Kobayashi
- Soma Saito (Narrator)
- Yurika Kubo
- Rie Takahashi
- Asami Seto
- Genta Nakamura
- Taito Ban
- Kotaro Nishiyama
- Jun Fukuyama
- Asaki Yuikawa
- Takuma Terashima
It's worth noting that the previous Aniplex Online Fest was held in September last year. It was streamed both in Japanese and English, and featured over 20 anime titles.
The event was also accompanied by mesmerizing musical performances. Therefore, fans are extremely excited about the upcoming event on September 10, 2023.
Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.