Solo Leveling, Blue Exorcist, Black Butler, and others to reveal new information at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

Aniplex announced on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, that the much-anticipated Aniplex Online Fest 2023 will be held on September 10. The event will be held both online and in-person on the given date, featuring more than 20 works, including Solo Leveling, Blue Exorcists, Black Butler, and more.

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 will reveal new information regarding the featured anime titles, accompanied by the voice actors as guests. It will also hold musical performances. This exciting event will be available for streaming on Aniplex's official YouTube channel at 12 pm JST.

The event will be taking place at Zepp DiverCity, Tokyo. It has also been notified by Aniplex that the event will be streamed with English and Japanese narration.

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 has revealed its lineup of entries, voice actors, and artists for the event

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Aniplex unveiled the list of the participating titles, voice actors, and artists for the upcoming event, accompanied by a PV. As mentioned, the lineup of titles include Blue Exorcist, Black Butler, and Solo Leveling. Fans will finally get more information regarding these anime series.

As per Aniplex, the famous voice actor Soma Saito will be featured as the narrator of the event. Moreover, the event visual for the upcoming Aniplex Online Fest 2023 has been illustrated by Haruko Iizuka, who has worked as a character designer for the Horimiya Missing Pieces anime.

Global fans will be able to check out the live stream on the official YouTube Channel for Aniplex at 12 pm JST.

The official visual of the event (Image via Haruko Iizuka/ Aniplex Online Fest 2023)

Nobuhio Okamoto, and Jun Fukuyama, the voice actors for Rin and Yukio from Blue Exorcist, are scheduled to make a video appearance. On the other hand, voice actors Taito Ban and Genta Nakamura will be featured in the event for Solo Leveling anime. New information regarding Black Butler's new anime will also be unveiled on Aniplex Online Fest 2023.

The musical acts will be performed by Taiiku Okazaki, KANA-BOON ft Yuho Kitazawa, Shoko Nakagawa, Shoko Nakagawa, and Philosophy Dance. Furthermore, DJ Kazu, comprehensive MC Naoki Yoshida, and Sally Amagi will also light up the event.

The list of the participating titles is as follows:

Blue Exorcist

Black Butler

Solo Leveling

My New Boss Is Goofy

ATRI: My Dear Moments

16bit Sensation: Another Layer

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid

The Elusive Samurai

Delico's Nursery

Heat the Pig Liver

Hypnosis Mic-Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima+

The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store

Demon Lord 2099

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising

Rurouni Kenshin

UniteUp!

Aniplex has also revealed the names of the voice actors who will be attending the event as guests:

Hikaru Akao

Takeo Otsuka

Kaito Ishikawa

Nobuhiko Okamoto

Natsumi Kawaida

Tomori Kusunoki

Reiji Kawashima

Chiaki Kobayashi

Soma Saito (Narrator)

Yurika Kubo

Rie Takahashi

Asami Seto

Genta Nakamura

Taito Ban

Kotaro Nishiyama

Jun Fukuyama

Asaki Yuikawa

Takuma Terashima

It's worth noting that the previous Aniplex Online Fest was held in September last year. It was streamed both in Japanese and English, and featured over 20 anime titles.

The event was also accompanied by mesmerizing musical performances. Therefore, fans are extremely excited about the upcoming event on September 10, 2023.

