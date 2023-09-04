Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 is set to release on Monday, September 11, at 12 am JST. While the previous release saw Gojo sacrificing his right arm to eliminate Agito, readers can expect him to be in control in the upcoming release. Likewise, Sukuna and Mahoraga may make a fatal mistake in an attempt to scramble and regain control of the situation.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 available as of yet. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling when these will be released.

As such, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers do not accurately show the officially released chapter’s events. Thankfully, fans do have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 sets up the return of Gojo’s Hollow Purple as Sukuna has cause for panic

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, September 11, at 12 am JST. This means a daytime release on Sunday, September 10, for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, September 11, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, September 10

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, September 10

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, September 10

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, September 10

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 10

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, September 10

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, September 11

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, September 11

Chapter 234 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 began with Yuta Okkotsu, Maki Zenin, Kinji Hakari, Hajime Kashimo, and Yuji Itadori arguing about if they should help Gojo and who should go. However, Kusakabe and Mei Mei interrupted them, saying that having Gojo fight Sukuna one-on-one gives the group the best chances at an overall victory for the day.

The chapter then focused on Sukuna and Gojo’s fight, where the former overwhelmed the latter with the help of the Shikigami Agito and Mahoraga. Gojo identified Agito as his first target since it could help Sukuna heal with Reverse Cursed Energy. Meanwhile, the King of Curses analyzed the situation and pegged his loss condition after being hit with Gojo’s Hollow Purple, even with a standard output.

Sukuna then implored Mahoraga to start acting like his Shikigami rather than Megumi’s, ordering him to show him what he’s capable of. On cue, Mahoraga attacked Gojo, using Sukuna’s Cursed Technique for a ranged attack that severed the sorcerer's right arm. However, the chapter ended with Gojo using this opportunity to eliminate Agito, regenerating his arm as the narrator claimed Gojo’s Hollow Purple would return in 41 seconds.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 (speculative)

With Gojo back in the driver’s seat, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 should see Sukuna and Mahoraga try to create a pause in the action to assess their next move. While there is some distance between the two as of the previous chapter’s end, Sukuna will likely try to come up with a new plan.

Gojo may also allow this since the opening scenes of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 should see him heal his arm as Sukuna creates space and tries to come up with a new plan. The tease of the Hollow Purple’s return suggests that from here onwards, the chapter will end with Gojo setting up his Hollow Purple shot, if not actually launching it at Sukuna.

