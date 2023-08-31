Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 is set to be broadcast at 11.56 pm JST on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 AM PT on Thursday, September 7.

Returning after a three-week gap, episode 6 was the first episode in the Shibuya Arc. The episode started off the evening festival mini-arc, which should be summarily concluded in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7. The Episode should also properly delve into the Shibuya Incident arc.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 release time

To reiterate, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 will show on NBS/TBS in Japan at 11.56 pm JST on Thursday, September 7, 2023, following two weeks of recap episodes and a break. The English-subtitled version will be internationally aired after a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes at the following times in their respective time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, September 7

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, September 7

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, September 7

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, September 7

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, September 7

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, September 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, September 8

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 streaming details

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 will be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe, while Netflix will make it available in India and other Southeast Asian countries. Bilibili has bought the rights for the broadcast in China.

The episode is also available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel for India and Thailand. Each of these platforms requires a subscription to watch the season.

A brief recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6, titled “It’s Like That,” Yuji Megumi and Nobara meet Yuko Ozawa, Yuji’s classmate from Junior high. Yuko, who went through a drastic appearance change, appeared to have feelings for Yuji but ultimately parted ways with the trio without confessing.

Later, Mei Mei informed Todo that as the nominator, he wouldn’t be able to accompany Yuji on the ensuing selection mission for the Grade 1 promotion. Elsewhere, Utahime and Gojo deduced that two moles were passing information to the Curse Users; one higher-up and one student. The trio was led by Iori Utahime toward a room that hosted the real body of Kokichi Muta, who was deemed to be one of the moles.

However, the room was empty. Kenjaku and Mahito approach the real Muta, with whom they have made a binding vow to restore his body in exchange for information. Despite Mahito wanting to break the vow, Geto forced the Curse to uphold their end of the bargain. After his ailing body was healed, Muta and Mahito faced each other in a battle.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7

Given that episode 6 covered chapters 64, half of chapter 79, and chapter 80, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 will likely finish the remaining two chapters of the Evening Festival sub-arc and move onto the Shibuya Incident arc properly. While episode 6 was fairly straightforward, the core Shibuya arc is fractured and non-linear in narration.

It will be hard for the animators to keep to the manga structure without confusing the anime-only audience. However, the complexity of the plot and intrigue of upcoming battles will go a long way to help them. Readers can expect the return of some of the fan favorites from season 1 as well as from Gojo’s Past arc. A few new characters will be introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 as well.

