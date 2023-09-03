Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234: Sukuna's plans fail even as Gojo loses an arm

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 was released earlier this weekend, showing Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna’s fighting to the death. Following the summoning of Cursed Beast Agito in the previous installment, readers were suspicious of how Gojo would be able to handle a three-on-one situation.

Similarly, some of Gojo’s spectating allies also begin questioning his ability to handle three enemies on his own in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234. While these characters are proven wrong by Gojo throughout the chapter's events, this eventually comes at a high price. However, looks can be deceiving, which seems to be the case here.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 sets Gojo up for a massive comeback in the next release

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234: A dire situation

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 begins with Yuta Okkotsu saying he intends to go help Gojo fight, but Hajime Kashimo objects to the decision. Kinji Hakari also objects, saying that they were told to wait until Sukuna was weakened to the point where they could handle him. Yuta countered that extenuating circumstances merited a more aggressive approach.

Maki then stated that she would be going out if anyone is, reminding Yuta of his role as insurance given his specific skills. The latter countered that insurance won’t be needed if Sukuna is defeated here, but Yuji encourages Yuta to go out. Atsuya Kusakabe then said that none of them understood anything, prompting Mei Mei to explain the situation.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 saw her claim that Gojo’s win condition is much easier than Sukuna’s. For Gojo to win, he just has to beat Sukuna since he and everyone else can team up against Kenjaku. However, even if Sukuna defeats Gojo, he still has to fight everyone else waiting in the wings without any rest.

Hakari asserts that Sukuna has an ace up his sleeve, and them going out there may force him to use it. Kusakabe explains that they shouldn’t provoke him for that reason, adding that other enemies like Uraume are also hiding in the shadows. Kashimo follows this up by sharing his opinion that it wouldn’t be right for anyone to jump in since this is Gojo’s battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 then focuses on Gojo and Sukuna’s fight, where the white-haired sorcerer is able to successfully defend against Agito and Mahoraga’s onslaught. Gojo deduces that Agito, which is based on Nue, has inherited the powers of “Great Serpent, Mourning Tiger, and Tranquil Deer.” He also realizes that Agito’s core has Tranquil Deer’s regenerative abilities as he aims to take it out in one shot since it hasn’t adapted to Limitless.

Mahoraga then launches some rubble at Gojo in an attempt to disorient him, but this has little to no effect. Agito launches an attack at the same time, which also proves ineffective. Gojo calls Agito a one-trick pony as he says he needs to prioritize Agito since it can heal up Sukuna. Meanwhile, Sukuna says all he has to do now is prevent Gojo from using the Hollow Purple.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234: Two steps forward…

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 then sees Sukuna explain how Gojo’s 120% Hollow Purple only did enough damage to destroy two enhanced arms, despite being less than four kilometers away. However, with how injured he is right now, Sukuna predicts that even a 100% output Hollow Purple would prove to be a fatal wound from this distance.

Sukuna then asks Mahoraga how long he expects him to wait until seeing what he wants from the Shikigami. He adds that Mahoraga is now Sukuna’s shadow rather than Megumi’s, imploring the Shikigami to show him what he can do. As Mahoraga’s wheel turns again, he uses Sukuna’s Cursed Technique to launch a ranged slash at Gojo, severing his right arm and leaving a massive slash in a nearby building.

Following this, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 sees Sukuna call this development lovely, as Kusakabe and Yuji react confusedly to Mahoraga using a ranged slash attack like Sukuna’s. Shoko Ieiri then says that Gojo’s healing ability is dropping, seemingly with a more worried expression than that of Yuji and Kusakabe. Soon after, Agito and Mahoraga rush to Gojo as he begins using Reverse Cursed Technique to stop his arm from bleeding.

Sukuna also joins in on the assault here, kicking Gojo into Agito, who then punches the sorcerer in the back of his head. However, Gojo is unaffected, and he tells Agito that he doesn’t fit in with this crowd while charging Cursed Energy in his left hand. He then crushes Agito into the ground before casting the Maximum Output Blue, destroying Agito in one blow.

As Gojo cast the Maximum Output Blue, Mahoraga pushed Sukuna aside with his body to shield him. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 ends with the narrator teasing that Gojo’s Hollow Purple will be fired off in 41 seconds, while he regenerates his severed arm via Reverse Cursed Technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234: In summation

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 is an exciting chapter that sees Gojo begin mounting a shocking comeback just when the odds seemed to be most against him. Although there is still a long way to go before his victory can be declared, defeating Agito is a great start to securing the win.

Moreover, the tease of Gojo’s Hollow Purple being imminently used against Sukuna further supports the idea that a comeback has truly begun. Although Sukuna does have an ace up his sleeve, as chapter 234 points out to fans, Gojo seems to be on the right track to gain success in his mission to kill Sukuna.

