Why do Demon Slayer uniforms look different for every Hashira? Explained

With fans having seen the Demon Slayer Corps in action since the first episode itself, one must have also noticed how the uniforms worn by the Hashira look very different from the ones worn by lower-ranked demon slayers. While a separate uniform for the Hashira does make sense, each Hashira has a different uniform altogether.

At first, one may be led to believe that the only difference in the outfits worn by the Hashira and the lower-ranked Demon Slayers might be their Haori. However, there are quite a few differences. Here, we will take a look at why every Hashira looks like they don a different uniform.

Demon Slayer: Why does every Hashira wear a unique uniform?

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Each Hashira is allowed to customize their uniform. The standard Demon Slayer Corps uniform consists of a highly durable and lightweight material that cannot be damaged easily. They look similar to Gakuran uniforms and are paired with white belt and hakama pants. Additionally, a demon slayer is supposed to wear a white long-sleeved collared shirt under the uniform.

However, as evident from the series, each Hashira looks different in their uniform. The truth is that Hashira are allowed to customize their uniform. While their standard uniform does have a difference, i.e., gold buttons instead of white buttons, the Hashira also tend to make their own customizations.

Muichiro Tokito as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Firstly, the main reason for the distinct look of most Hashira is their unique Haori. Except for Muichiro Tokito and Tengen Uzui, all Hashira don one. As for the ones that do wear them, the Haori have a unique pattern that hints at their Breathing Styles.

Out of the nine Hashira, five of them are known to customize their Uniform. Sanemi Shinazugawa and Gyomei Himejima have minor customization to their uniforms. They only have their buttons open. While Gyomei has a few buttons opened from the top, Shinazugawa has his entire chest exposed.

Tengen Uzui as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The other three Hashira to customize their uniforms are Tengen Uzui, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Muichiro Tokito. Tengen Uzui is known to have the most flashy-looking Demon Slayer uniform. While some Hashira do have the turquoise version of the standard uniform, Tengen wears a sleeveless version of it.

Additionally, he dons one gold ring each on the bicep and wrist of his both arms. Lastly, he can also be seen wearing turquoise-colored fingerless gloves beneath the gold rings on his wrists.

Mitsuri Kanorji as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

As for Mitsuri Kanroji, she has a few buttons on her uniform open near her chest. Also, instead of wearing the standard uniform hakama pants, she dons a pleated skirt of the same color. Additionally, she wears navy blue thigh-high socks layered with the vertically striped lime-green socks gifted to her by Obanai Iguro.

Lastly, while Muichiro Tokito's uniform is quite similar to the standard turquoise version of the uniform, its sleeves and pants aren't pleated, making it look more like a kimono. While the reason for the same hasn't been revealed, it must have something to do with his stature.

