Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10 will be released on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on Tokyo MX, and other affiliated channels in Japan. Additionally, fans in Japan can watch the episode earlier on AT-X, at 9 am JST. The episode would also be available to global fans on various streaming platforms.

Produced by Silver Link studios, the previous episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R covered chapter 45 and the first 12 pages of chapter 46. The episode centered on the Valentine's Day event and exhibited Aki and Masamune sharing a special moment together. However, the episode ended on a dramatic note, leaving fans excited for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10 will be released on September 4, 2023

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10 will stick to its original schedule, and release on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 11 pm JST, in Japan. Viewers in Japan can watch the episode on AT-X earlier at 9 pm JST. Apart from that, the episode will be released on Tokyo MX, KBS Tokyo, BS Fuji, and other channels.

The global fans of the series can watch Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10 on the Crunchyroll platform as usual. Furthermore, the episode can also be streamed for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10 release date and times, according to varying timezones and regions, are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, September 4, at 7 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, September 4, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, September 4, at 10 am

British Standard Time: Monday, September 4, at 3 pm

Central European Time: Monday, September 4, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, September 4, at 7:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, September 5, at 12:30 am

Brazil Time: Monday, September 4, at 11 am

A brief recap of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 9

The episode, titled Saint Valentine is Watching, kicked off with Masamune still confused about his feelings after he dreamed about Yoshino. Arriving at the class, Masamune noticed that Kojuro was surrounded by women. Since Valentine's Day was approaching, the girls were asking for Kojuro's advice on chocolates, gifts, and pastries.

Aki also wanted to celebrate Valentine's Day in grand fashion. Upon the advice of Yoshino, she thought of making homemade cookies for Makabe. Despite struggling with the process, she successfully made the cookies and offered them to Makabe on Valentine's Day, who absolutely loved them.

Makabe eating Aki's homemade cookies (Image via Silverlink)

Even though he received lots of chocolates from his classmates, he was touched by Aki's gesture. The protagonist rejected all the thoughts related to fitness and indulged himself in the delicious cookies made by Aki. On the next day, Aki and Makabe went on a gourmet date as planned.

At Makabe's house, Makabe's mother and sister commented on how he was enjoying sweets once again and wondered whether it was because of Aki Adagaki. The scene shifted to the couple having a memorable time together eating a sumptuous meal. However, after the lunch, Makabe realized that he had overeaten.

Fujinomiya and Aki as seen in the anime (Image via Silverlink)

The major highlight of the episode was Fujinomiya asking Aki Adagaki to break up with Masamune, saying that the relationship was only hurting him. The heroine then revealed that she had read Masamune's revenge diary, and knew that something was wrong.

However, she couldn't break up with Makabe as she had fallen head over heels for him. Outside the classroom, Kojuro seemed to have overheard the entire conversation.

What to expect in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10?

Makabe as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

The previous episode's ending has perfectly set up the anticipation for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 10. The next episode will see Aki confronting the truth about the past.

On the other hand, Makabe would prepare a special gift for the White Day. Overall, fans can expect another fascinating episode next Monday.

