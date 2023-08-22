Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 9 release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 9 is slated to release on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on Tokyo MX, and other affiliated syndications in Japan. However, the episode will be available on AT-X earlier at 9 am JST. Global fans can also catch up the next episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R on various streaming services.

The previous episode of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R saw the protagonist, Makabe Masamune, confused about his feeelings for Aki Adagaki. This confusion was further reinforced after he shared a special moment with Yoshino.

On the other hand, Aki found the answer to her confusion, thanks to Kanetsugu. As a result, fans can hardly wait for Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 9 and see what happens next in the show.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 9 is slated to release on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The Japanese audience can watch the episode on channels such as Tokyo MX, KBS Tokyo, BS Fuji, and other networks. As mentioned earlier, the episode will be available two hours earlier on AT-X.

International viewers will get to partake in the fun as well, because Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 9 will be available on Crunchyroll for streaming. In addition, fans from South and South-East Asia can watch the episode for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 9 release date and times, according to varying timezones and regions, are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, August 28, at 7 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, August 28, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, August 28, at 10 pm

British Standard Time: Monday, August 28, at 3 pm

Central European Time: Monday, August 28, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, August 28, at 7:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Tuesday, August 29, at 12:30 am

Brazil Time: Monday, August 28, at 11 am

A brief recap of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 8

This episode kicks off with Aki wandering around the mansion looking for Yoshino, only to find out that she has been sent to run errands by her sister. Meanwhile, on his way back to home, Makabe finds Yoshino collapsed on the street, twsiting her ankle in the process.

Makabe then offers help to Yoshino, who, after much deliberation, accepts to get a piggyback ride. The scene shifts to a restaurant where Aki Adagaki's "bodyguards" were waiting for Aki to arrive for their social gathering. Eventually, Aki arrives at the resturant, looking radiant as ever.

Aki as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

One of her friends then asks the deuteragonist whether she was seeing Makabe. Aki's face turns bright red, and she answers in the affirmative. While the answer isn't to their liking, seeing Aki flustered is a cute sight for them.

The scene then shifts to Masamune giving Yoshino a piggyback ride. The protagonist eventually stops upon Yoshino's request, and lets her "master" sit on a bench in the park to rest.

Makabe hugging Yoshino (Image via Silver Link)

Makabe realizes that it had been a while since they saw each other. Yoshino then asks Makabe why he left Adagaki alone on her birthday, and pinches him hard. Masamune feels a strange sensation when being touched by Yoshino, and to confirm his doubt, he hugs her.

He confesses that it wasn't with Aki, but with Yoshino that he had the most fun. Makabe adds that he shouldn't have gone out with Aki. Yoshino then knocks the protagonist out with a punch and leaves.

Kanetsugu and Aki Adagaki (Image via Silver Link)

On her way back home, Aki meets Kanetsugu. The latter deeply regretted her actions and apologizes. Aki also confesses that she hasn't been strong enough to confront a lot of things in her life. As a result, Kanetsugu advises her to accept the feelings of her heart.

Back at the mansion, Aki sees Yoshino's sprained ankle and helps her. The deuteragonist's affection makes Yoshino feel guilty, and she tears up.

The episode ends with Makabe waking up in cold sweat after dreaming of her master, Yoshino. Makabe realizes that there are some feelings that one shouldn't never really accept, believing that he had been wrong about his feelings all along.

What to expect in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 9?

Yoshino as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 9 will look to continue the drama, as Yoshino and Makabe both have to confront their true feelings. On the other hand, it also remains to be seen whether Aki would find out the truth of Masamune's diary.

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 9 will cover chapter 45 of the manga and might also expand it to pace the episode accordingly. Fans are excited to see how Makabe and Aki's relationship pans out.

