Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Maki Zenin in love with? Her love interests, explored

Maki Zenin is regarded as one of the most intriguing characters in Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen. Born without any cursed energy, Maki's own family mistreated her, and as a result, she didn't receive any affection early in her life. Despite not possessing any cursed energy, Maki's immense zeal and passion for becoming a Jujutsu Sorcerer and proving her family wrong drove her to join Tokyo Jujutsu High.

After joining the academy, she found friends like Panda, Inumaki, and later, Yuta Okkotsu and formed bonds of friendship with them. For the first time in her life, she found individuals who didn't look down upon her. Since Maki Zenin is such a popular character and has had commendable character growth, fans wonder whether she has any love interests.

Maki Zenin doesn't have an official love interest in Jujutsu Kaisen, but it's implied that she has affection for Yuta Okkotsu

Although Maki Zenin is such a fascinating character, she doesn't have an official romantic interest in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, there are several implications that she has an infatuation with her classmate, Yuta Okkotsu. But the mangaka, Gege Akutami, hasn't officially confirmed their relationship either in the manga or in the anime.

While constructing the narrative, Akutami has rarely focused on the themes of love and romance. Unlike other Shonen series, like Naruto or Bleach, where the characters like Naruto Uzumaki and Ichigo Kurosaki have love interests, Jujutsu Kaisen becomes an exception.

Maki with her sister Mai in the past (Image via MAPPA)

Even then, fans miss no opportunities to ship their favorite characters together. Maki Zenin, known for her independent personality and incredible resilience, found a home in Tokyo Jujutsu High. Her family members treated her terribly for not possessing any cursed energy.

However, Maki's headstrong determination allowed her to break out of the shell and find her own identity. She didn't want others to write a destiny for her. Notably, Maki repressed her emotions and developed a strong exterior throughout her life. As a result, she couldn't develop any feelings for anyone.

Maki and Yuta as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie (Image via MAPPA)

Later at Tokyo Jujutsu High, Maki Zenin met incredible friends, especially Yuta Okkotsu, who supported her immensely. It was Yuta who acknowledged Maki and admired her for who she was. Fans could notice a spark between Maki and Yuta, but Gege Akutami hasn't confirmed their relationship.

Exploring Maki Zenin's relationship with Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen

The dynamics of Maki and Yuta were first explored in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, where the non-sorcerer Maki met her classmate, Yuta Okkotsu, for the first time. Despite not having a sound first impression, Maki and Yuta gradually bonded.

Upon the instruction of Satoru Gojo, the duo even practiced together in pair during the afternoon practice session. Later, Panda realized that Maki and Yuta could become a couple.

Maki and Yuta in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami)

Moreover, when Suguru Geto called Maki a failure of the Zenin family for not possessing any cursed energy, Yuta showed anger and told him that he wouldn't help someone who looked down upon his friends.

Yuta Okkotsu also holds tremendous admiration for Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen. When he found out about Maki's past and her determination to prove her family wrong, Yuta couldn't help responding with a feeling of deep admiration.

Maki is left flustered by Yuta (Image via MAPPA)

He aspired to become strong and resilient like Maki and promised her that he would help her take down the Zenin clan if she wanted him to. The non-sorcerer girl was left speechless since Maki had never been told something like that. It was quite evident that she was flustered by Yuta's words.

Later, when Maki was gravely injured while fighting Suguru Geto, Yuta healed her. Moreover, in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 144, Maki and Yuta were once again reunited. The latter was ecstatic to see Maki and asked about her well-being.

Overall, there were moments when it seemed that Maki was infatuated with Yuta Okkotsu. However, as mentioned earlier, Gege Akutami hasn't confirmed their relationship in the series.

