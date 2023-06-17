Bleach creator Tite Kubo's shocking twist about Ichigo and Orihime's relationship sets Twitter ablaze

Bleach Jet, the acclaimed artwork collection by Tite Kubo featuring all his Bleach manga artwork, was released on December 4, 2018. Besides being an exclusive source comprising Kubo’s work, the book also features a separate interview section exhibiting uncharted information from the author that has never been explored in the original series.

Despite the art book being published years ago, the controversial responses from the author to 51 questions in "Want Tite Kubo sensei to talk about" still remain to be in debate among the Bleach fandom. Recently, a sudden uproar about Ichigo and Orihime’s relationship has taken the internet by storm due to a mistranslation that has incensed many Bleach fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Bleach anime and manga series.

Twitter goes haywire with the faulty translation of Tite Kubo's response to Ichigo and Orihime’s relationship in Bleach

A Tweet from @nadicanfly concerning the mistranslation of "Want Tite Kubo sensei to talk about" (Image via Sportskeeda)

During the "Want Tite Kubo sensei to talk about" interview, Kubo created a lot of buzz with his responses, as the questions mostly contained confounding plotholes and unsolved mysteries that were never answered during the manga’s run.

Recently, fans started calling out a blog post on Tumblr for editing the actual response by the creator of Bleach on the third question focusing on Ichigo and Orihime’s relationship.

A Tweet from @vanillabiscuitx concerning the mistranslation of "Want Tite Kubo sensei to talk about" (Image via Sportskeeda)

The original exchange between the interview and the mangaka to the third question concerning Ichigo’s relationship reads as (translated by Google Translate):

Interviewer: "When did Ichigo and Orihime start dating? And when did Ichigo start liking Orihime in the first place? I was so happy when those two got married, so I’d like to know more about this subject" (bowing).

To this, Kubo replied with:

"Regarding those two, Ichigo tried dating (her) once when he was a university student, but they didn’t start dating properly until they became working adults. However, since “Bleach” is not a romance manga, I’ve always drawn romance as a supplementary component. So I won’t make any statements, even about other characters, but if my portrayal caught people’s attention, that makes me happy."

Now the first line of the inaccurately translated response on Tumblr completely altered the actual answer to:

"With regard to these two, they were about to start a dating relationship when Ichigo was a university student, but they formally started dating after they both became working adults."

🌺 فاطمہ @jhoomkay Renji encouraged ichigo to ask orihme out. They went on one date, after which ichigo called it off for a while. They got together again after that, and 3 months later orihme got pregnant. This is what we have. Idk if thats why they got married. Maybe they fell in love later idk Renji encouraged ichigo to ask orihme out. They went on one date, after which ichigo called it off for a while. They got together again after that, and 3 months later orihme got pregnant. This is what we have. Idk if thats why they got married. Maybe they fell in love later idk https://t.co/o2vi5JexYB

Briiyu, from Streets™ @LaMystika *sees Ichigo and Kubo trending again this morning*



y’all understand that no matter how much you hate Bleach’s endgame relationships, they’re not going to change, right *sees Ichigo and Kubo trending again this morning*y’all understand that no matter how much you hate Bleach’s endgame relationships, they’re not going to change, right

Ryoto💜🤍 @ryoto_zero1



It’s literally how relationships usually start, which is after college and into their working careers. That’s normal and common sense @Hikaru_No_Hana I mean even if the translation is wrong anyway, it still doesn’t support the point Ichigo didn’t want to be with OrihimeIt’s literally how relationships usually start, which is after college and into their working careers. That’s normal and common sense @Hikaru_No_Hana I mean even if the translation is wrong anyway, it still doesn’t support the point Ichigo didn’t want to be with OrihimeIt’s literally how relationships usually start, which is after college and into their working careers. That’s normal and common sense

Aidan CR: Black Clover @TheYoungfan0 The fact that Kubo literally says that Ichigo didn’t fully commit to Orihime until after he graduated in their adult lives is very concerning for the canon ship The fact that Kubo literally says that Ichigo didn’t fully commit to Orihime until after he graduated in their adult lives is very concerning for the canon ship 💀 https://t.co/GZvLvFuBvO

Aidan CR: Black Clover @TheYoungfan0



Kubo: Doesn’t go in-depth with ichigo work or collage life



Ichigo: Seems to not care for Orihime that much



You: ”Wow they really have the best love life” @swan2swan87 Orihime: Drops out of Uni for no reason despite being smarter than IchigoKubo: Doesn’t go in-depth with ichigo work or collage lifeIchigo: Seems to not care for Orihime that muchYou: ”Wow they really have the best love life” @swan2swan87 Orihime: Drops out of Uni for no reason despite being smarter than IchigoKubo: Doesn’t go in-depth with ichigo work or collage life Ichigo: Seems to not care for Orihime that muchYou: ”Wow they really have the best love life”

Burning5stars @BladeBurnstars

#BLEACHTYBW #BLEACH_anime

@Animesempai0 @HeavenMask2 Kubo never said ichigo made orihime wait till they both had jobs, kubo said they OFFICIALLY!!! started dating as a couple, meaning they had a relationship before but wasnt public or official until they both had the time to date Kubo never said ichigo made orihime wait till they both had jobs, kubo said they OFFICIALLY!!! started dating as a couple, meaning they had a relationship before but wasnt public or official until they both had the time to date#BLEACHTYBW #BLEACH_anime@Animesempai0 @HeavenMask2 https://t.co/jHvqJSkYgd

NA(Ꝏ) • SPIDERVERSE SPOILERS @kwillyjoan kubo himself said that ichigo and rukia are borderline romantic but never confirmed. so the "just a friend" claims don't even come from him kubo himself said that ichigo and rukia are borderline romantic but never confirmed. so the "just a friend" claims don't even come from him 💀 https://t.co/g5mNov1LU1

One of the fans pointed out that Kubo used “Ikkai tsukiaikaikete,” which is a composite verb comprised of a verb stem of tsukiau (to connect with, relate to, to go out with, to go steady with). It was combined with kakeru (leaving it undone/not finishing it). So, in a nutshell, Kubo confirmed that Ichigo dated Orihime only once during their sophomore years.

The mistranslation caused significant dissatisfaction in the fandom, where even one of the fans started mocking the person for denying what the author actually intended and forcing their fan theory on everyone.

Moreover, a distinct faction of fans even claimed that the protagonist didn’t want to be with Orihime. As Kubo revealed during the interview, the romance between Ichigo and Orihime was just a supplement feature, so their relationship was never truly explored.

Be sure to keep up with all anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes