Zombieland Saga's Franchouchou enters the world of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in a zombielicious crossover

On Monday, August 28, 2023, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead and Zombieland Saga together announced that the sixth episode of the BUG FILMS's anime featured six voice actors from the Franchouchou idol group of the Zombieland Saga anime.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has repeatedly faced production delays due to which the anime has only released six episodes. With the latest episode having been released in Japan, fans hope for the recurring production delays to end soon enough.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6 features cameos from the Zombieland Saga

As per the announcements made by the official Twitter handles of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead and Zombieland Saga anime, the voice actors of the in-anime idol group Franchouchou of the Zombieland Saga anime voiced several zombies in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episode 6.

The episode has already been released in Japan, however, due to some production circumstances, the anime is yet to be made available on streaming websites like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.

Akira Tendou as seen in the anime (Image via BUG FILMS)

The voice actors were Kaede Hondo, Asami Tano, Risa Taneda, Maki Kawase, Rika Kinugawa, and Minami Tanaka. They previously voiced Sakura Minamoto, Saki Nikaidō, Ai Mizuno, Junko Konno, Yūgiri, and Lily Hoshikawa in the Zombieland Saga anime.

As part of the cameo collaboration, the Twitter handles of both anime posted a special illustration and asked fans if they could figure out when the voice actresses appeared in the episode.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead announces episode release schedule

As per the broadcast schedule announced by the anime, the series currently has confirmed the release dates of four episodes and a compilation episode.

The anime released the sixth episode on Sunday, which has been delayed till Monday due to production reasons. Hence, it should released on August 28. Following that, the anime will release the seventh episode on Sunday, September 3.

Mikazuki Shizuka as seen in the anime (Image via BUG FILMS)

While fans might expect the eighth episode to be released on September 10, the anime is instead set to release a compilation episode, depicting the story from episodes 1 to 7.

After that, the anime will release its eighth and ninth episodes on September 17 and September 24, respectively. However, the broadcast schedule for the following episodes is still not confirmed. Therefore, the release dates of episodes 10, 11, and 12 will be announced at a later date. That said, there still remains a possibility that the release dates for the broadcast schedule could change.

