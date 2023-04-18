Crunchyroll announces KamiKatsu, Konosuba spinoff English dub casts and premiere dates

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, that it will be streaming English dubs for the KamiKatsu and Konosuba Megumin spinoff series in the coming weeks. Also announced were the full English dub cast lists for each series, with the latter, featuring several returning voices from the mainline anime series. Crunchyroll also announced staff for both the KamiKatsu and Konosuba Megumin spinoff series, with both featuring some extensive production teams.

The platform further confirmed that the dubs for both series would begin airing on Wednesday via their website. Crunchyroll is already streaming each series as they’ve been released throughout the Spring 2023 season.

Crunchyroll set to stream KamiKatsu, Konosuba spinoff English dubs starting on April 19

Crunchyroll plans to stream the English dubs for both KamiKatsu and the Konosuba Megumin spinoff series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. This would also suggest that new episodes for both series will be premiering on Wednesdays, although this is unconfirmed one way or another as of this article’s writing.

The English cast for KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World includes:

Austin Tindle as Yukito

Sarah Wiedenheft as Mitama

Travis Mullenix as Roy

Bryn Apprill as Alural

Lindsay Seidel as Siluril

Bradley Gareth as Bertrand

Meli Grant as Clen

Alex Hom as Ricky

Chris Guerrero as Soichiro

Additional voices include Rachel Thompson, Tyson Rinehart, Monty Thompson, Bryan Massey, William Ofoegbu, Corey Wilder, Carl G. Brooks, and Matthew Elkins.

Jerry Jewell is directing the English dub with assistant Jill Harris. Jameson Outlaw, CoCoCeasar, and Domonique French are the ADR booth engineers. Gino Palencia is the mix engineer, and Tyler Walker is supervising the English script, written by Leah Clark. Finally, Benjamin Tehrani is handling ADR prep.

Konosuba @Konosuba_Anime The English dub of KONOSUBA - An Explosion on This Wonderful World! begins tomorrow on



CAST & CREW: The English dub of KONOSUBA - An Explosion on This Wonderful World! begins tomorrow on @Crunchyroll CAST & CREW: got.cr/KONOSUBAExplos… 🎉 The English dub of KONOSUBA - An Explosion on This Wonderful World! begins tomorrow on @Crunchyroll! ✨ CAST & CREW: got.cr/KONOSUBAExplos… https://t.co/63bhGSEstL

The English cast for Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, which features returning members as aforementioned, includes:

Erica Mendez as Megumin

Kayli Mills as Yunyun

Joe J. Thomas as Pucchin/Hyoizaburo

Dawn M. Bennett as Arnes

Dorothy Fahn as Yuiyui

Marissa Lenti as Arue

Reba Buhr as Wolbach/Funifura

Jackie Lastra as Komekko

Ryan Bartley as Dodonko

Michelle Marie as Nerimaki

Maureen Price as Poritan

Jason Marnocha as Headmaster

Arnie Pantoja as Narrator

Chris Cason is directing the dub at Bang Zoom! Studios. Eric P. Sherman is producing the dub with Mami Okada and Mio Moroe as co-producers. Okada is also the casting director. Laura Stahl is writing the English script, while Jessica Pearce and Robert G. Mah are the production managers. Kanaza Ozaka and April Garner are the production coordinators.

Patrick Rodman serves as the sound supervisor, while Ben Harrington is the re-recording mixer and dialogue editor. John Shieh is the Recording Engineer, while Ismael Yanez is the audio operations manager. Krystal Holmes and Austin Seuser are the assistant engineers. Kaylyn Saucedo is the video technician, and Emily Nicolas in charge of spotting.

