One Piece Chapter 1081 (Initial Spoilers): Garp's assault on Hachinosu continues as Law vs. Blackbeard is given a conclusion

One Piece Chapter 1081 initial spoilers were released on Monday, April 17, 2023, bringing with them some simultaneously exciting and disappointing developments. While the battle at Hachinosu Island is the continued focus and is heating up, it looks like the Law versus Blackbeard fight at Winner Island is set to come to a disappointing end.

One Piece Chapter 1081 initial spoilers also allegedly reveal who the captain of the Blackbeard Pirates’ 10th ship is, whose identity is one that fans were previously split on. All in all, the upcoming issue seems set to be an incredibly exciting one, leaving viewers off on a high note before another unfortunate break week.

One Piece Chapter 1081’s initial spoilers paint a distressing chapter for readers, especially Law fans

One Piece Chapter 1081’s alleged initial spoilers begin by claiming the issue’s title to be Captain of the 10th Ship, Kuzan. This title references what appears to be the former Admiral Aokiji’s role in the Blackbeard Pirates, as specified later on in spoilers. However, fans should generally be wary of this claim until the chapter’s official release is available.

The initial spoilers then claim that Blackbeard did indeed defeat Law. However, while Law and Bepo were defeated, both are allegedly still alive. This also suggests that Law still has his Devil Fruit powers, with every other person to have theirs stolen either already being dead beforehand, or having seemingly died from the process.

As mentioned above, the One Piece Chapter 1081 initial spoilers claim that Kuzan is the captain of the Blackbeard Pirates’ tenth ship. This has long been speculated on by fans, with some having always sworn by Kuzan being the tenth captain and others suspecting it to be a completely new character. Likewise, the likelihood of Kuzan being a member of SWORD seemingly decreases with this reveal.

The issue then allegedly shows fans a fight between Kuzan and Monkey D. Garp, the former protege and mentor pair respectively during the former’s time in the Marines. Garp apparently doesn’t defeat Kuzan here, but clearly had the upper hand in battle, seemingly giving Kuzan a good beating if nothing else.

One Piece Chapter 1081’s alleged initial spoilers also claim that a flashback occurs showing Kuzan first joining the Blackbeard Pirates. At the time, Blackbeard had asked him about “the man with [the] burned scar,” likely referencing the same person Kid referred to as the man “marked by flames” at the end of the Wano arc.

This is further suggested by Kuzan’s flashback allegedly suggesting that this man has the fourth and final Road Poneglyph. While this is still unconfirmed as of this article’s writing, it would seemingly be both the first time this is said of the enigmatic individual and the first clue on the Poneglyph’s whereabouts. Although the news of Law’s defeat is certainly crushing, even if expected, the issue seems to be an incredibly exciting and informative one.

