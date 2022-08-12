One Piece Chapter 1056's "Burned Man" mystery has fans debating whether it'll be a new character or an old one

With Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump publication on break, fans are looking back to One Piece Chapter 1056 to pick apart anything they can while waiting for the upcoming issue. One major hint which has captivated the minds of many fans is Kid’s tease of the "Burned Man", who seemingly knows something about the titular treasure.

While no further information about who this person may or may not be has been revealed, One Piece fans have begun to speculate. There are almost as many guesses as there are chapters in the series, but a few candidates in particular stand out for various reasons.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly who One Piece’s Burned Man may be.

Possible identities for One Piece’s Burned Man are endless, but a few stand out amongst the crowd

The latest theories

As previously stated, the break in publication this week for the series has led fans to dig into One Piece Chapter 1056 to pick apart anything they can find. A topic of interest which has come up as a result is the identity of the Burned Man who Eustass Kid references in the issue, suggesting they have inside knowledge of the titular treasure.

Since then, fans have started formulating their own theories and speculations about who the Burned Man might be. Although there are many possibilities, a select few stand out for a number of reasons, including the narrative impact of many of the most likely choices.

SeaStriderJ @1dubloon @sigmarshanks I like the Scopper Gaban being the man with the burn scar theory. Bc Kid would be looking for a man who could get him closer to the One Piece & the last Road Poneglyph disappeared 25y ago from fishman island, they’d only trust the Roger Pirates with it. @sigmarshanks I like the Scopper Gaban being the man with the burn scar theory. Bc Kid would be looking for a man who could get him closer to the One Piece & the last Road Poneglyph disappeared 25y ago from fishman island, they’d only trust the Roger Pirates with it.

One such guess is that of Scopper Gaban, a Roger Pirate remnant who has yet to be formally introduced in the series’ current story. Many fans feel that this would be the perfect opportunity to introduce him into the story, giving Kid his own Rayleigh-like figure in the race for the treasure.

Fans also express hope that the Burned Man is a Roger Pirate remnant in general, whether Scopper Gaban or otherwise. This would certainly make the most sense narratively, showing that even 25 years later, the Roger Pirates still gatekeep the way to Laugh Tale and the history of the world.

imAiz @yonkoAiz Theory* In the latest chapter Kidd,Luffy,and law are talking abt a man marked by flames. “The man marked by flames will help us find the one piece”, this could be referencing Aokiji as he was burned by Akainu in the battle for Fleet admiral. LMK WHO U THINK IT IS Theory* In the latest chapter Kidd,Luffy,and law are talking abt a man marked by flames. “The man marked by flames will help us find the one piece”, this could be referencing Aokiji as he was burned by Akainu in the battle for Fleet admiral. LMK WHO U THINK IT IS https://t.co/SPAlqDIv9n

Other fans believe Kuzan, the former Admiral Aokiji, is the Burned Man mentioned by Kid. While having less of a narrative impact than the previous option, this is still certainly a logical choice. Kuzan was, after all, severely injured and burned during his fight against Akainu on Punk Hazard during the series’ two-year time-skip.

As a former Marine Admiral directly under the command of the Celestial Dragons, it’s entirely possible that he’s quite knowledgeable about Laugh Tale and One Piece. This could also be why he was allowed to join the Blackbeard Pirates despite being a former Admiral. Conversely, Kuzan could’ve joined the crew to broaden his knowledge of Laugh Tale and its treasures to then aid the next generation.

A final option which many fans have put forth is Sabo. However, Sabo has almost no connection to the Roger Pirates, making this a much less likely option than the previous two. While the Revolutionary Army may be knowledgeable of Laugh Tale, it’s unlikely that Sabo would be interested in helping Eustass Kid as opposed to his own brother in this area.

As a result, Sabo seems an unlikely option, even if technically a possibility thanks to the burn on his face. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait well beyond One Piece Chapter 1056 to find out the true identity of the Burned Man, even if some likely candidates appear in the meantime.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

