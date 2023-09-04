Is Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You manga finished? Status explored

Written and illustrated by Karuho Shiina, Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You manga series is embedded with emotions of love, friendship, and self-discovery. The narrative takes its readers on a sweet high school romance theme featuring two lovebirds - Sawako Kuronuma and Shouta Kazehaya. As such, the story focuses on how their friendship quickly turns into a sacred bond of love.

The themes of appearance versus reality are also explored through Shiina's brilliant authorship. So far, Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You manga series has inspired two anime adaptations, with a third one scheduled to be released in 2024. Moreover, the latest announcement of the series' third installment has piqued the fans' interest, leading them to ask whether or not the manga series is over yet.

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You manga series has ended its serialization a few years ago

One of the most beloved light-hearted romance manga series of all time, Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You ended on November 13, 2017, with the final chapter (123) being titled From Me To You. Thus, with the portrayal os Sawako and Shuta, mangaka Karuho Shiina has not only penned a beautiful story of romance but also explored several psychological issues that has led to the character's self-discovery.

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You manga series was first published as a one-shot manga in Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in 2005. However, the one-shot received incredible reception and critical acclaim, leading Shiina to expand the story and make it a full-fledged manga series.

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You manga (Image via Karuho Shiina)

As such, the manga series began its serialization in Bessatsu Margaret on December 13, 2005, and continued till November 13, 2017. A total of 123 chapters of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You were collected in 30 tankobon volumes.

The final tankobon volume of this romance manga series was released on March 23, 2018. Later on, the license of the Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You manga series was acquired by Viz Media, after which it was officially released in English in North America.

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You (Image via Production I.G)

All the volumes of Karuho Shiina's brilliance shoujo manga are available for purchase in English from Viz Media's official website and other digital stores like Amazon, Flipkart, and more.

Aside from the main series, the mangaka also penned and illustrated a spin-off manga series titled Kimi ni Todoke: From Me To You: Soulmate, which was serialized in Bessatsu Margaret from 2018 to 2022.

Plot of Kimi ni Todoke

Kimi ni Todoke anime (Image via Production I.G)

As previously mentioned, Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You manga series tells a sweet and heartwarming story of love and friendship. Readers can relate to the unadulterated feelings of love evoked by the two central characters, Sawako and Shouta, of this shoujo manga. Here, Sawako learns a part of herself that she felt never existed through her friendship with Shouta and others. On the other hand, Shouta also discovers a self that he was not acquainted with.

As per Viz Media, the official synopsis of the story reads as follows:

"Sawako Kuronuma is the perfect heroine...for a horror movie. With striking similarities to a haunting movie character- jet black hair, sinister smile, and silent demeanor- she's mistakenly called Sadako by those around her. But behind her scary facade is a very misunderstood teenager".

It continues:

"Too shy to fit in, all she wants to do is make some friends. But when the most popular boy in class befriends her, she's sure to make more than just that-- she's about to make some enemies too!"

The anime adaptation of Kimi ni Todoke manga

As mentioned earlier, Karuho Shiina's manga series has inspired two anime adaptations so far. Produced by Production I.G, the first season of Kimi ni Todoke aired in 2009 under the direction of Hiro Kaburagi. The cast and staff reprised their roles and turned up for a second season, which was released in 2011.

Recently, Netflix announced that the show will be back for a third season in 2024, but no exact release date has been disclosed as of yet. However, to fans delight, it has been announced that Production I.G will return after a decade to animate the latest season of Kimi ni Todoke.

