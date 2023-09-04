10 Anime to watch for fans of Kimi ni Todoke

Fans of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You are often left wanting more after they finish the series. Luckily, there are several other anime shows that share similar heartwarming themes and relatable characters. If you are on a hunt to look for shows with similar themes then here's a compiled list of 10 amazing anime shows that are perfect for fans of Kimi ni Todoke.

From Maid Sama!, with its tale of a strong-willed girl balancing school life and a secret job in a maid cafe, to Fruits Basket and its touching story of a girl living with a cursed family, this list offers a range of anime series similar to Kimi ni Todoke that will keep you captivated.

10 heartwarming anime to add to your watch list if you are a fan of ‘Kimi ni Todoke’

1) Maid Sama!

Kaichou wa Maid-sama, also known as Maid-sama or The Class President, is a 26-episode Japanese anime series. (Image via J.C.Staff)

First on our list is Maid Sama!, an anime that revolves around Misaki Ayuzawa, the first female student council president in her high school. Misaki works incredibly hard to maintain her strong and independent image, but her secret job at a maid cafe threatens to expose her hidden vulnerability.

Similar to Kimi ni Todoke, this anime explores the dynamics of relationships, overcoming personal challenges, and finding love amidst the complexities of life.

2) Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket anime series is a second adaptation of Natsuki Takaya's manga series (Image via Studio Deen)

Fruits Basket is a beautiful anime that follows the story of Tohru Honda, a kind-hearted high school student who stumbles upon the Soma family. Little does she know that the Soma family carries a curse where they transform into animals of the Chinese zodiac.

With its touching narrative and focus on love and acceptance, Fruits Basket will leave you with the same warm and fuzzy feelings as Kimi ni Todoke.

3) Snow White with the Red Hair

Akagami no Shirayukihime aired for two seasons with 24 episodes each (Image via Deko Akao)

In Snow White with the Red Hair, we meet Shirayuki, a courageous herbalist with stunning red hair. After fleeing from a prince's advances, Shirayuki finds herself in the kingdom of Clarines, where her path intersects with Prince Zen. This enchanting romance highlights the struggles and growth of both characters as they navigate their feelings and face challenges together.

4) Say I Love You (Sukitte Ii na yo)

Say I Love You. (2012) is a romance anime based on the manga written by Kanae Hazuk. (Image via Zexcs)

Say I Love You is a captivating anime that introduces us to Mei Tachibana, a high school student who has never experienced love or friendship. That changes when she meets Yamato Kurosawa, the popular boy in school. As their relationship develops, Mei discovers the beauty and complexities of love.

With its heartwarming story, Say I Love You captures the essence of finding love and happiness amidst personal growth and self-discovery.

5) Tsuki ga Kirei

This anime is part of the Spring 2017 lineup, and it's called Tsuki ga Kirei or “The Moon is Beautiful” (Image via Feel)

Tsuki ga Kirei is a heartwarming coming-of-age anime that centers around the blossoming romance between Kotarou Azumi and Akane Mizuno. As they navigate the challenges of adolescence, their relationship develops through heartfelt texts and shared experiences. This anime mirrors the innocence, purity, and growth depicted in Kimi ni Todoke, making it a must-watch for fans of the series.

6) Lovely Complex

Love Com is a romantic comedy manga written by Aya Nakahara and illustrated by Hiro Suzuhira. (Image via Toei Animation)

Lovely Complex tells the tale of Risa Koizumi, a tall girl, and Atsushi Ōtani, a short boy, as they navigate the complexities of high school and their growing feelings for each other. With its comedic elements and relatable character dynamics, Lovely Complex brings a lighthearted yet touching narrative to the table, similar to the charm found in Kimi ni Todoke.

7) Clannad

Clannad is an anime that originated from a visual novel by KEY for Windows PCs in 2004 (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Clannad is a masterpiece that delves into the life of Okazaki Tomoya, a troubled high school student. When he meets Furukawa Nagisa, his life takes an unexpected turn, and together they navigate the ups and downs of their intertwined destinies.

Packed with emotional storytelling and beautifully developed characters, Clannad captures the essence of love, friendship, and the importance of cherishing every moment.

8) Hori-san to Miyamura-kun (Horimiya)

The anime series started airing on January 10, 2021 and is being produced by the animation studio CloverWorks (Image via CoverWorks)

Horimiya tells the story of Kyōko Hori, a popular high school girl, and Izumi Miyamura, a gloomy boy. While they may seem like complete opposites at school, they discover each other's true selves.

This anime is a delightful exploration of self-acceptance, genuine connections, and the beauty of embracing one's true identity, much like the underlying messages in Kimi ni Todoke.

9) Toradora!

The title of this series, which represents "tiger" (tora) and "dragon" (dora), is derived from the names of its main characters (Image via J.C Staff Studio)

Toradora! introduces us to Ryuuji Takasu, a high school student with a menacing appearance that does not match his kind-hearted nature. When he crosses paths with Taiga Aisaka, a small and fierce girl, their lives take an unexpected turn as they agree to help each other win the affections of their respective crushes. Toradora! is a heartwarming anime that explores the complexities of love, friendship, and personal growth.

10) Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso

This anime is only 22 episodes long and follows Kosei as he attempts to rediscover his passion for playing the piano after his mother's death (Image via A-1 Pictures Studio)

One more anime recommendation to add to the list is "Your Lie in April" (Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso). This beautiful anime tells the story of Kosei Arima, a prodigious pianist who loses the ability to hear the sound of his own playing. Despite his struggles with music, Kosei finds hope and love through his relationship with a free-spirited violinist named Kaori Miyazono.

"Your Lie in April" has a similar focus on emotional storytelling, the power of music, and deep connections between its characters. With its gorgeous animation and heartwarming romance, it's a must-watch for fans of Kimi ni Todoke looking for a touching and poignant story.

If you're a fan of Kimi ni Todoke, these 10 anime recommendations will immerse you in equally captivating stories filled with romance, personal growth, and strong character development. Whether you're seeking heartwarming narratives or relatable interactions, these series capture the essence of Kimi ni Todoke and will leave you yearning for more.

