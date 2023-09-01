Fruits Basket creator announces return with new romance manga series 

Natsuki Takaya, the acclaimed creator behind the manga and anime series Fruits Basket, is set to return to the world of manga with her latest project. The mangaka is launching a brand-new romance manga series titled Kakumo Chiisaki Sekai nite on the Manga Park website.

Fans of Takaya's work will be treated to the manga soon as the series will debut on Monday, September 4, 2023. This is almost as if fans will experience Fruits Basket's essence again but through a new romance story about two young neighbors.

Takaya, the creator of Fruits Basket, is set to release a new romance manga titled Kakumo Chiisaki Sekai nite on September 4

Expand Tweet

Takaya's work stands as a landmark in the world of romance within the anime industry, mainly owing to her unparalleled success with Fruits Basket. Initially serialized from 1998 to 2006, the series achieved phenomenal popularity among fans and even spawned a highly successful anime adaptation.

The heartwarming tale of the Sohma family's curse and the intertwined fate of Tohru Honda, showcasing the transformative power of love, has left an indelible mark on readers and viewers alike. Fruits Basket is as popular as ever, with its charming characters destined to linger in the hearts of fans until the very end.

Expand Tweet

Now, with Kakumo Chiisaki Sekai nite, Natsuki Takaya is ready to captivate hearts again, this time with a fresh romantic narrative for the new generation of readers. The story revolves around the blossoming romance between two young neighbors who happen to cross paths by chance, simply due to a cute and lovable little dog.

While specific details about the plot remain a well-guarded secret, fans can anticipate that Takaya's trademark emotional depth, layered narrative, and character development will be at the forefront of this new manga. Fans can also expect the story to feature multiple captivating characters, much like Fruits Basket.

Manga enthusiasts across the globe have much to anticipate as the upcoming romance manga series will soon debut on Manga Park, a popular manga comic website and service offered by Hakusensha in Japan. This digital platform will ensure accessibility for fans both in Japan and internationally.

While the release date is just around the corner, it's already clear that Kakumo Chiisaki Sekai nite is poised to become the next beloved addition to Takaya's impressive collection that promises to deliver yet another heartwarming and memorable story that will undoubtedly captivate readers' hearts.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.