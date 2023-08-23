Heaven Official's Blessing season 2 announces October 2023 release with new Xie Lian and Hua Cheng teaser

Heaven Official's Blessing season 2 recently dropped a new promotional video, lasting almost 40 seconds, confirming that it will premiere in October 2023. This announcement was made through the official Twitter account of the donghua, @TGCF_OfficialEN.

Heaven Official's Blessing is a fantasy anime that originates from a popular Chinese web novel, titled Tian Guan Ci Fu. The story revolves around the adventures of Xie Lian, a reincarnated god, and Hua Cheng, the king of the ghost realm. Their intricate and evolving relationship serves as the core of the narrative.

Heaven Official's Blessing season 2: Xie Lian and Hua Cheng set to captivate fans as the animated series returns in this year's fall anime season

Expand Tweet

Fans of the enchanting fantasy anime Heaven Official's Blessing can rejoice, for after months of anticipation, the long-awaited season 2 is finally on the horizon. Following a period of uncertainty due to a public scandal involving one of the show's voice actors, the series is now back on track and set to premiere in October 2023.

The exciting news was recently unveiled through a captivating new teaser video featuring the beloved characters Xie Lian and Hua Cheng. The series is an adaptation of a Chinese novel, titled Tian Guan Ci Fu, written by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, while its animated counterpart, known as a donghua, was first introduced on October 31, 2020.

Alongside the official Twitter account of the donghua, the YouTube channel for the series has also shared the new teaser, igniting a spark of excitement among fans worldwide. The teaser not only confirms the arrival of Heaven Official's Blessing season 2 but also provides fans a sneak peek at what's to come.

The captivating visuals and short yet fascinating interactions between Xie Lian and Hua Cheng showcased in the short video have left fans craving more, and they are eagerly counting down the days until October. The source material for the series spans a total of 244 chapters and Heaven Official's Blessing season 2 is set to delve into the Ghost City Arc.

More about Heaven Official's Blessing

Heaven Official's Blessing Season 2 is coming. (Image via Haoliners Animation League)

Seven Seas Entertainment, which publishes the English-translated version of the original novel series, offers a gripping overview of the story,

"Born the crown prince of a prosperous kingdom, Xie Lian was renowned for his beauty, strength, and purity. His years of dedicated study and noble deeds allowed him to ascend to godhood. But those who rise may also fall, and fall he does–cast from the heavens and banished to the world below. Eight hundred years after his mortal life, Xie Lian has ascended to godhood for the third time, angering most of the gods in the process."

It further states,

"To repay his debts, he is sent to the Mortal Realm to hunt down violent ghosts and troublemaking spirits who prey on the living. Along his travels, he meets the fascinating and brilliant San Lang, a young man with whom he feels an instant connection. Yet San Lang is clearly more than he appears… What mysteries lie behind that carefree smile?"

The first season consisted of 11 episodes, supplemented by a special episode, and ran from October 2020 to February 2021. It is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Bilibili with an English dub for fans to watch while waiting for Heaven Official's Blessing season 2.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.