Heaven Official's Blessing season 2 confirmed with a new teaser

A new promotional video for the eagerly anticipated Season 2 of Heaven Official's Blessing has been released recently. After facing issues with one of the show’s voice actors involved in a public scandal, the series has remained silent regarding season 2 ever since dropping the first trailer last year. But now, things finally appear to be running smoothly.

Heaven Official's Blessing is based on the Chinese novel series written by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, the donghua adaptation of which was released on October 31, 2020, by Bilibili and Funimation. The first season of the show ran for 11 episodes with an additional "Special Episode", from October 31, 2020, to February 14, 2021.

New PV released for Heaven Official's Blessing features Xie Lian's return to the capital

TGCF Official @TGCF_OfficialEN #TGCF



Junwu returns to the Capital. Xie Lian is ordered to visit a mysterious place at night. Behind the red curtains, Hua Cheng is waiting as promised.



Present: bilibili

Produce: bilibili, Red Dog, EEK

Origin: Mo Xiang Tong Xiu #HeavenOfficialsBlessing Season 2 PV released!Junwu returns to the Capital. Xie Lian is ordered to visit a mysterious place at night. Behind the red curtains, Hua Cheng is waiting as promised.Present: bilibiliProduce: bilibili, Red Dog, EEKOrigin: Mo Xiang Tong Xiu #TGCF #HeavenOfficialsBlessing Season 2 PV released! Junwu returns to the Capital. Xie Lian is ordered to visit a mysterious place at night. Behind the red curtains, Hua Cheng is waiting as promised.Present: bilibili Produce: bilibili, Red Dog, EEKOrigin: Mo Xiang Tong Xiu https://t.co/VW1y9UtKHG

On June 25, 2023, a new PV for the second season of Heaven Official's Blessing was released via a Twitter post by @TGCF_OfficialEN, the official account of the donghua. The last teaser video for season 2 was released last year, in November 2021.

In the trailer, we see Xie Lian returning to the capital. He is asked to visit the City of Ghost, where we find Hua Cheng on the throne. The new season promises exciting new developments, with a closer look at the fresh intrigues brewing for Xia Lian.

The new promotional video gives much-awaited confirmation that the upcoming season is definitely happening, following the confusion that arose due to the unexpected arrest of one of its voice actors. Jiang Guangtao, who voiced the main lead of the show, Xie Lian, was arrested on charges of embezzling public funds worth 2 million USD, as reported by Twitter user @skyarise.

𝕒𝕜𝕚𝕣𝕒🌙 @skyarise Houlang Studio has announced VAs Jiang Guangtao, Song Ming, Wang Xue, and Song Yang have been suspected of criminal offenses and have been dealt with by the authorities. They will permanently terminate their cooperation relationship with them. Houlang Studio has announced VAs Jiang Guangtao, Song Ming, Wang Xue, and Song Yang have been suspected of criminal offenses and have been dealt with by the authorities. They will permanently terminate their cooperation relationship with them. https://t.co/xv3Rj3guog

The account had posted an official statement from Houlang Studio, under which Guangtao works, the translation of which reads that they have terminated their contract with the voice actor and other VAs who were involved in the scandal. This kerfuffle spawned the rumor that season 2 of Heaven Official's Blessing might be postponed indefinitely. But the recent release of the new PV has definitely put the debate to rest.

That being said, we still do not have any information about the release window for season 2. Further details on the voice cast lineup and other staff and crew members are yet to be revealed by the creators.

San ✨ @ImaginationSan Heaven Official's Blessing volume III with different covers Heaven Official's Blessing volume III with different covers ✨ https://t.co/7vAU8L0jzN

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the English-translated version of the original novel series. The official website offers an exciting introduction to the story,

"Born the crown prince of a prosperous kingdom, Xie Lian was renowned for his beauty, strength, and purity. His years of dedicated study and noble deeds allowed him to ascend to godhood. But those who rise may also fall, and fall he does–cast from the heavens and banished to the world below. Eight hundred years after his mortal life, Xie Lian has ascended to godhood for the third time, angering most of the gods in the process."

It continues as,

"To repay his debts, he is sent to the Mortal Realm to hunt down violent ghosts and troublemaking spirits who prey on the living. Along his travels, he meets the fascinating and brilliant San Lang, a young man with whom he feels an instant connection. Yet San Lang is clearly more than he appears… What mysteries lie behind that carefree smile?"

The first season of Heaven Official's Blessing is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Bilibili in English dub.

Stay tuned for more updates on Heaven Official's Blessing season 2 and other trending manga and anime shows such as One Piece, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Oshi no Ko, and more.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes