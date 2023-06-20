Is Oshi no Ko manga on a hiatus? Explained

With the Oshi no Ko anime managing to become a success and taking the internet by storm, several fans of the anime have decided to read the manga. That said, if one looks up the release date of the next chapter, it is very evident that no chapter will be released this week. Does that mean that the Oshi no Ko manga is on a hiatus?

While the manga isn't really on a hiatus, it is on a break that will see the upcoming manga chapter be released after a delay. Since this is not the first time that the manga has gone on a break recently, fans are worried that the manga is set to end soon.

Why is there no Oshi no Ko chapter releasing this week?

Ruby Hoshino as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Contrary to fans' worries, the Oshi no Ko manga is not on a hiatus but a break. The manga series by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari is a weekly series. However, the manga series does tend to go on a one-week break every now and then.

In the same vein, the Oshi no Ko manga has once again gone on a one-week break after the release of chapter 121. Thus, the next chapter 122 will be released on Thursday, May 29, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following that, fans can expect the manga to release its chapters for two to three weeks continuously. After that, it might again go on a one-week break, as previous trends suggest.

Kana Arima as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

The breaks aren't scheduled, but fans can expect at least one break every month. On the brighter note, it means that there is almost never a sudden break. The breaks are almost always announced alongside the release of the latest chapter.

What to expect in Oshi no Ko chapter 122?

Oshi no Ko chapter 122 will most likely focus on Aqua Hoshino. He heard his sister crying about her fate. She was convinced that people who were associated with her were bound to be doomed. In her list of people, she mentioned Ai, Marina, and the doctor. While she clearly did not state Doctor Gorou Amamiya, Aqua might be able to conclude that his sister was speaking about him.

Gorou Amamiya as seen in the anime (Image via Dogo Kobo)

While Aqua has known all this time that his sister was also a reincarnation of someone, he was unaware of her past identity. However, after learning that Ruby was associated with Doctor Gorou Amamiya and Marina Tendouji, Aqua might be able to conclude that Ruby was Sarina Tendouji in her previous life.

That said, there remains a huge possibility that the upcoming chapter will focus on the beginning of the movie's production. If that is the case, the next chapter could feature many characters returning to the manga. With their return, fans could also learn what they were up to all this time. While most characters might have been preparing for the roles, Akane Kurokawa could have been working on her plan to stop her ex-boyfriend Aqua Hoshino.

