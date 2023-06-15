Oshi no Ko chapter 122: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 122 is set to be released on Thursday, May 29, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The only other option to read the manga would be by either purchasing the manga or the Weekly Young Jump magazine.

The previous chapter saw Ruby witnessing her mother from previosu life, Marina Tendouji, with her new children. The former was shocked to see her smile. Moreover, Ruby was convinced that her presence only brought misfortune to the ones close to her, which prompted her to ask God the reason behind her reincarnation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Aqua might find out about Ruby's real identity in Oshi no Ko chapter 122

Release date and time, where to watch

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko manga will be on break next week. Hence, the next chapter will be released the following week on Wednesday, June 28, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, Oshi no Ko chapter 122 chapter will be released on Thursday, June 15, at 12 am JST. The release date and timing will subsequently vary depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 122 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Wednesday, June 28

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Wednesday, June 28

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 28

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Wednesday, June 28

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, June 28

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, June 28

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Wednesday, June 28

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, June 29

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 122 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app, which allows access to all the chapters of a manga series. However, readers must be cautious while reading the chapters as they can only access a specific chapter once.

The only other way for fans to read the manga is either by purchasing Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine or by waiting for the chapter to be released as part of the Tankobon volume.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 121

Marina with her new children in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 121, titled Sarina Tendouji, saw Ruby going in front of her home from the time she was Sarina. There, she saw her mother with her new family. As narrated by the Crow Girl, Marina Tendouji and her husband did love Sarina. However, they could not continue to live with such pain.

Following this, they decided to split their relationship and only meet occasionally. As that separation got extended, Marina found comfort away from her daughter, not even going to see her on her death day. Upon learning that her mother had new children, with whom she was happy, Ruby could not stop crying. She was convinced that her absence had helped her mother live a happier life.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 122?

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 122 may see Aqua figuring out the past identity of Ruby Hoshino. While he had always known that his twin sister was also a reincarnation, he does not know that his sister was Sarina Tendouji, Gorou Amamiya's (Aqua's former self before his reincarnation) patient, in her previous life.

While Ruby Hoshino was crying, she mentioned a doctor. Upon hearing that, Aqua may have figured out that Ruby was referring to Doctor Gorou Amamiya, meaning that she was Sarina in her past life.

