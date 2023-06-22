Is Ochaco Uraraka dead in My Hero Academia manga? Explained

On Wednesday, June 22, 2023, the alleged spoilers of the next chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga was released. Here, fans saw the installment focusing on Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga’s fight.

My Hero Academia fans were still ecstatic with the events in the issue, even if the chapter’s length itself left something to be desired. What's more exciting were the spoilers and raw scans that revealed Toga’s villain name in coming issues, which is evidenced by a focus on her origins in chapter 392’s leaks.

However, what fans are concerned with following the release of the chapter 392 leaks is the status of Ochaco Uraraka. While one would think her status as such a core character in the series’ cast would alleviate any doubts on her safety and survivability, fans are questioning this heavily given her latest purported injury.

My Hero Academia fans unsure of Uraraka’s safety following Toga’s first blow in their fight

Brief spoiler recap

The latest My Hero Academia spoilers begins by claiming that Tsuyu Asui has been captured, while Toga starts yelling at Uraraka about how she’s had such an easy life. This begins Toga’s origin flashback, showing her confusion about how others experience love and why her parents and others are trying to suppress the way she loves.

She is then being spoken to by the vestige of Curious, who explains that this is why she put on a mask, suppressed her true emotions, and turned into someone other than herself. Uraraka then pulls Toga towards her as Kyoka Jiro and Fumikage Tokoyami arrive, catching the falling Tsuyu Asui. However, it’s then revealed that this Tsuyu was a clone as her face distorts.

The latest My Hero Academia leaks then see the clones drinking the blood on the battlefield, transforming into various Pro Heroes, including Jiro. The real Tsuyu then tells Toga that Uraraka is more focused on reaching her than any rules of Pro Hero society or on how villains should be dealt with. However, Toga stabs Uraraka in the stomach, with the chapter ending as she coughs up blood and the former remembers Twice urging her to pick a villain name for herself.

Ochaco Uraraka’s status, explained

While the latest spoilers for the chapter sees Uraraka in a sticky situation, fans can be rest assured that she is likely not dead at the time. After all, as per the spoilers, she is shown coughing up blood after being stabbed, suggesting that she is still alive (albeit gravely injured).

What will truly decide Uraraka’s ultimate fate is how subsequent My Hero Academia chapters see her fight with Himiko Toga develop. If the villain continues to attack and stab her one or two more times, Uraraka will be in grave danger of death from blood loss. There’s also the fact that Uraraka may be unable to use her Quirk effectively with an injury to her core, which is key in allowing her to move in Zero Gravity.

Likewise, this could create a situation in which Uraraka is so injured that she physically cannot fight back, especially given the nature of her Quirk and her hand-to-hand combat style. If this is how her fight with Toga progress, the possibility exists that fans will be seeing Uraraka’s death unfold before their own eyes.

That being said, it’s largely unlikely considering Uraraka’s status in the series. She’s undoubtedly a part of the core cast of characters and is also Deku’s current love interest. These two facts combine to give her a thick plot armor to the point where it would be shocking to see her not survive My Hero Academia's final arc.

However, this is all speculative, with only Horikoshi and the series’ editorial team knowing exactly what’s in store for Uraraka in upcoming chapters. Fans and everyone else with interest in her fate will thus need to wait and see what happens next.

