My Hero Academia season 6 shows Uraraka playing the most crucial role in Deku's return

The latest episode of My Hero Academia season 6 saw Ochaco Uraraka thrust into the spotlight with the return of Izuku Midoriya to the U.A. High School refugee camp. After quelling Deku’s initial concerns about the potential danger his return could create for others, fans saw her calmly and confidently reassure him otherwise.

Unfortunately, as fans saw in the latest episode of My Hero Academia season 6, Uraraka’s welcome confidence was proven to be somewhat unfounded. Civilians immediately protested Midoriya’s entry back into the refugee camp, citing how he is All For One’s true target and that having him there only puts their lives in even greater danger.

However, this is where Uraraka begins to shine, taking matters into her own hands in order to stand up for a friend who needs it.

My Hero Academia season 6 shows Uraraka to be instrumental in Deku’s return from vigilantism

As fans saw in the latest My Hero Academia season 6 episode, civilians at U.A. heavily protested Deku’s return to the school grounds. Their disagreement was so pronounced that they’re seen blocking the entrance to the school, citing their worries that the security system alone won’t be enough to handle All For One’s forces.

While the Pro Heroes present tried their best to calm the civilians down, their arguments only seemed to further increase the resentment and worry of those taking shelter. This was to the point where Deku’s Danger Sense was activated, showing that the emotions of the civilians were so unhinged that they could be mistaken for animosity.

My Hero Academia season 6 then saw Uraraka take action, floating to a microphone and explaining to civilians exactly why Deku left in the first place. She also admitted that the only reason he returned in the first place was because of her and her classmates’ interference, adding that Deku has suffered greatly on the outside.

This started to calm the crowd down, with many, including those who Deku previously helped, recognizing how exhausted he was and sharing their thanks for and support for his actions. Protestors pointed out that Deku’s choices don’t mean they need to also be covered in the same filth he is, but she countered that only the Heroes will be, adding that Deku merely needed time to wash it all away.

She ended by tearfully apologizing that they can’t guarantee everyone’s safety, adding that they’re just as scared as they are. Nevertheless, she and everyone else will try to protect them, citing the importance of lending Deku their strength now so they can have a bright future. Finally, when someone protested yet again, she screamed that this is his hero academy, and he deserves to be here as much as they do.

Without this speech from Uraraka in the latest episode of My Hero Academia season 6, there’s essentially no chance that Deku would’ve been given permission to return to U.A. Similarly, even if he got permission from whom he actually needs it from, the public outcry of civilians would’ve forced the hands of those in charge to turn him away.

This is exactly why Uraraka’s role is crucial in getting Deku to return, being the one to overcome the final, seemingly-insurmountable obstacle that is getting public approval. While she has always been the emotional voice of reason throughout the series, this scene, her actions within, and the implications of such cement her as one of the most influential heroes of her generation.

In fact, one can argue that without the crucial role Uraraka plays in the latest episode of My Hero Academia season 6, there would be no light at the end of the tunnel for the series’ society. Without allowing Deku into U.A. to rest, the chances of him being captured by All For One become astronomically high, further cementing how crucial her role in this latest episode is.

