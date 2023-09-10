Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2 Unveils Japanese Trailer and Release Details at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

Heaven Official’s Blessing season 2 revealed the Japanese trailer and release details at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The event was only to deliver the information with the hosts conducting the show. There was no appearance made by the voice actors.

The Aniplex Fest also showcased a brief synopsis of season 1 in Japanese dub and revealed the release details of the same across Japan. The brief trailer also revealed Jun Wu’s Japanese voice, but the name of the voice actor wasn’t confirmed. Crunchyroll will be broadcasting the English-subtitled version of Heaven Official’s Blessing season 2 starting in October 2023.

Heaven Official’s Blessing season 2 starts on October 19, and may feature Takehito Koyasu

The Aniplex Fest revealed that Heaven Official’s Blessing season 2 will be broadcast with Japanese subtitles from October 19, 2023, at 12:30 am (stylized as October 18, 24.30) on WOWOW. The Japanese dub of season 1 will also be released on October 8 on Tokyo MX and BS11.

Season 2 Japanese dub will be broadcast sometime in January 2024. Crunchyroll will broadcast this season of TGCF in North and South America, Europe, and other countries in October 2023 as well, but no specifics have been given. The official description of season 2 reads as follows:

“The incident at the Crescent Pass was resolved, and days have passed since San Lang has left Xie Lian. One day, Xie Lian is summoned by Junwu to the Heaven Realm. He is informed that a certain Heavenly Official needs to be rescued, and he goes to the Ghost Realm, the territory of the dead.”

Expand Tweet

The Japanese trailer featured Hiroshi Kamiya (Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Trafalgar Law in One Piece) as the protagonist Xie Lian and the season 1 recap showed Jun Fukuyama (Lelouch Lamperouge in Code Geass, Koro Sensei in Assassination Classroom). Interestingly, while Fukuyama did appear during the Blue Exorcist announcement, he was absent from the TGCF event.

The season 2 trailer was also the first time the viewers heard the Japanese voice of Jun Wu, the Heavenly Emperor. He is apparently played by Takehito Koyasu (Dio Brando in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures, Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen), but no confirmation has been given regarding this.

Additional Information

Expand Tweet

Mo Xiang Tong Xiu’s Heaven Official’s Blessing or Tian Guan Ci Fu, more commonly known as TGCF, is a Chinese Xianxia novel series centered on Xie Lian’s repeated ascensions to godhood and his complicated history with Hua Cheng, the Ghost King known as Crimson Rain Sought Flower.

Season 1 of the Donghua covered the first 31 chapters of Book 1: Crimson Rain Sought Flower. Heaven Official’s Blessing season 2 is expected to adapt the Ghost City arc, which starts from chapter 32, In the Palace of Divine Might, Crown Prince Meets Crown Prince.

Be sure to keep up with more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses. Find here the link to other Aniplex Online Fest 2023 news.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.