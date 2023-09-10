Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid reveals new key visual at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

On September 10, 2023, Aniplex Online Fest 2023 revealed a new key visual for Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid. The film is set to be released on Friday, December 1, 2023, in Japan. It is a sequel to the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out movie and is adapting the ninth volume of the light novel series.

Rascal Does Not Dream, written by Hajime Kamoshida and illustrated by Kēji Mizoguchi, is a Japanese light novel series following the problems faced by Sakuta Azusagawa. Its manga adaptation is illustrated by Tsugumi Nanamiya. Meanwhile, its anime adaptation is produced by CloverWorks.

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 was graced by the voice cast members of the Rascal Does Not Dream anime series — Kaito Ishikawa (Sakuta Azusagawa), Asami Seto (Mai Sakurajima), and Yurika Kubo (Kaede Azusagawa).

Together, they revealed the new key visual of the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid movie, which is set to be released on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Sakuta Azusagawa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid (Image via CloverWorks)

The key visual sees Sakuta Azusagawa walking toward a girl who looks like a younger version of Mai Sakurajima on a beach. Meanwhile, Mai herself can be seen being distressed in front of a railway crossing with a note in her hand.

As per the voice actors, the key visual holds great meaning. However, fans will have to wait until the movie gets released to learn more about it.

What is the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid movie about?

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid, as mentioned above, is set to adapt the light novel series' ninth volume. It will follow Sakuta Azusagawa, who is faced with a new problem.

Kaede Azusagawa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Given that Mai is a year older than him, her high school graduation day has arrived. On that day, Sakuta is eagerly waiting for his girlfriend, which is when he happens to run into a mysterious elementary school girl. This schoolgirl looks exactly like Mai, leaving Sakuta suspicious for all the wrong reasons.

Around the same time, Sakuta and Kaede's father calls them suddenly. Apparently, their mother wants to see their daughter Kaede. She was hospitalized after being unable to bear her daughter's condition. Thus, the movie is set to reveal what their mother wants from her daughter.

