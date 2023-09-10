Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 reveals new details at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

Mashle: Magic and Muscles officials have shared some fresh information about the Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2, during the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, which took place on September 10. Since the conclusion of the first season, Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 has quickly become the most eagerly awaited installment of an anime.

After the first season's 12 episodes came to an end on June 30, 2023, season 2 was given the green light along with an official promo video and a release date. The confirmation that the main cast members from the first season will return for the second installment comforted the series' followers. Additionally, it's anticipated that the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc will be covered in the second season.

Aside from that, as fresh information about the second season finally surfaced two months later at Aniplex Online Fest 2023, series fans were relieved to learn the news.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 introduced new character designs and stage art

Expand Tweet

For any and all Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 fans, the announcement at Animplex Online Fest 2023 was a source of sheer delight. It released a promo video and release window of the second installment of the anime, which is scheduled to debut in January 2024.

This, however, was far from the case as the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime panel also featured voice actors Reiji Kawashima and Chiaki Kobayashi to engage fans, as well as performances of the opening and closing themes from the first season by Taiiku Okazaki and Philosophy no Dance.

However, as the panel continued, brand-new character designs for Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 were also made public. Ryoh Grantz, Orter Madl, and Margarette Macaron are among the many new characters that will appear on television in Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2. Both Ryoh and Orter, who will be featured in the second season, are Divine Visionaries.

Furthermore, Ryoh will be seen as the captain of the Magic Security Forces. However, fans should be aware that Ryoh also appeared in the first season, but only as his Silhouette in episode 3.

Second, Orter Madl is going to be viewed as a member of the Magical Power Administration. Last but not least, Margarette Macaron, will be seen as the prefect of Orca Dorm and will serve as the primary antagonist of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc, among the other characters.

Expand Tweet

However, these were not the only new details revealed at the Anime Online Fest 2023. The new art stage setting for Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 was the other newly disclosed information. As soon as the new art setting was released, it was signalled that the production for the second season has been started. Moreover, the new stage appeared to be a promising new stage for the upcoming season.

In summation

Expand Tweet

Fans of the series were thrilled to learn about the new information about Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 as it was revealed by the official staff. Furthermore, the anime's second season appears to be promising and will include some incredible fight scenes from the manga.

Margarette Macaron will be the main antagonist of the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc, which will be the second season's narrative. Furthermore, how Mash attempts to defeat Margarette Macaron will be fascinating and entertaining to watch. In addition, it is anticipated that the season will introduce additional new characters.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.