Aniplex Online Fest 2023: Complete schedule, when to watch, and more

The eagerly anticipated Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is finally scheduled to start this week, and fans might be preparing to take some time off work to watch the entertaining event.

Aniplex Online Fest 2023, the annual one-day anime event, will be held in Zepp DiverCity Tokyo this year. The online fest is hosted by Aniplex Co, while Sony Music Entertainment Inc. Japan. will co-host the fest. The fest, since its inception, has become the go-to event for the most recent details on Aniplex's various anime projects. Not only that, but the fest also features thrilling live performances from well-known bands in the anime industry.

Additionally, the festival's schedule for this year, which includes interesting news, famous guests, and enjoyable concerts, is jam-packed and slated for September 9.

Note: Skip to the second sub-heading for the detailed Aniplex Online Fest schedule.

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 can be streamed on Aniplex's official YouTube channel

Aniplex Online Fest was first held in 2020 and has since grown to become one of the world's largest anime one-day festivals. Because the anime fest is held both online and offline, fans can avoid attending the onsite fest and choose to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

The anime festival offers a wide range of activities, such as concerts, anime news, and other events, as well as the chance to see special guests, voice actors, and artists. Furthermore, because the Aniplex Online Fest will be streamed online, it will be free to watch, and anyone can easily watch it by going to the Animplex YouTube channel. However, anyone who wants to attend the festival could do so by taking a trip to Zepp DiverCity Tokyo, where it is being held.

Aniplex Online Fest schedule

As has already been mentioned, the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 will take place on September 9, 2023, and it will last just a few hours. The Aniplex Online Fest 2023 will begin on September 9 at 8 pm Pacific Time and end on September 10 at 1 am Pacific Time. The following is the Aniplex Online Fest schedule for the day of the event:

Timing on 09/09/2023 (PDT/JST/IST/ET) EVENTS EVENTS EVENTS EVENTS EVENTS 20:00-21:00/12:00-13:00/8:30-9:30/23:00-00:00 OPENING ANIME NEWS PART 1 (Rurouni Kenshin, The Elusive Samurai, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES) LIVE CONCERT 21:00-22:00/13:00-14:00/9:30-10:30/00:00-1:00 ANIME MOVIES NEWS PART 1 ANIME NEWS PART 2 (Blue Exorcist, Black Butler, and others) 22:00-23:00/14:00-15:00/10:30-11:30/1:00-2:00 ANIME NEWS PART 2 DJ PERFORMANCE LIVE CONCERT ANIME NEWS PART 3 23:00-00:00/15:00-16:00/11:30-12:30/2:00-3:00 ANIME NEWS PART 3 (Solo Leveling, and others) 00:00-1:00/16:00-17:00/12:30-13:30/3:00-4:00 ANIME NEWS PART 3 GAMES NEWS ANIME MOVIES (CITY HUNTER THE MOVIE: Angel Dust) LIVE CONCERT ANIME MOVIES NEWS PART 2 1:00/17:00/13:30/4:00 CLOSING

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 will kick off at 8 pm Pacific Time with a performance by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba band. Following that, Anime News Part 1 will be presented at the online festival. Then, live onstage performances by Okazaki Taiiku and Philosophy no Dance will take place. Following this, Anime Movies News Part 1 and Anime News Part 2 will be presented.

Next to this, DJ Kazu will perform as a DJ, and then KANA-BOON feat. Yuho Kitazawa will perform live. After a live performance, there will be Anime News Part 3, followed by Game News, Anime Movies (City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust), and finally a live performance by Shoko Nakagawa. Following this, the festival will have Anime Movies News Part 2 before it closes at one in the morning PT.

Which anime are to be featured in Aniplex Online Fest 2023?

The animes which are to be covered in the Aniplex Online Fest 2023's Anime News are:

Rurouni Kenshin

The Elusive Samurai

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima +

Blue Exorcist

Black Butler

Heaven Official's Blessing 2

Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig-

A Returner's Magic Should be Special

My New Boss is Goofy

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Delico’s Nursery

UniteUp!

DEMON LORD 2099

Solo Leveling

ATRI -My Dear Moments-

16bit Sensation: Another Layer

Meanwhile, the movies listed below will receive news updates in the Anime Movies News section:

The Concierge

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht Rising-

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 will feature guest appearances of famous voice actors

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is anticipated to draw a large number of notable and well-known voice actors. Guest appearances at the anime festival will be made by Hikaru Akao, Atsushi Abe, Kaito Ishikawa, Takeo Otsuka, and Nobuhiko Okamoto.

Fans will recall Akao from Fire Force as Hinata, Abe from A Certain Magical Index as Toma Kamijo, Kaito from My Hero Academia as Tenya Iida, Takeo from Oshi no Ko as Aquamarine Hoshino, and Nobuhiko from Haikyu!! as Yu Nishinoya.

Not only that, but Natsumi Kawaida, who played young Noritoshi Kamo in Jujutsu Kaisen, Reiji Kawashima, who played Fushi in To Your Eternity, and Ayako Kawasumi, who played Natsuki Mogi in Initial D, will also appear for the event. Additionally, Tomori Kusunoki, who played Makima in Chainsaw Man, will participate in the Aniplex Online Fest in 2023.

In addition, here are some more names that will appear on the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 guest list:

Yurika Kubo

Aoi Koga

Chiaki Kobayashi

Soma Saito

Asami Seto

Rie Takahashi

Takuma Terashima

Genta Nakamura

Koutaro Nishiyama

Taito Ban

Jun Fukuyama

Asaki Yuikawa

UniteUp!

In summation

The Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is scheduled to take place in a few days, and since the Aniplex Online Fest Schedule has also been made public, fans can anticipate some recent updates on the anime industry. However, at the time of writing this article, no rumors, leaks, or official announcements about what to expect at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 were available.

Fans can, however, expect a release date or other information about Solo Leveling and Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2. Aside from that, information about the Black Butler and Blue Exorcists after all these years may also be revealed. Additionally, news about other fascinating anime will be shared.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

