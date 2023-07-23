Top 10 anime movies of all time, according to IMDb ratings

Anime, with its unique blend of art, storytelling, and culture, has taken the world by storm in the last few decades. Its popularity has transcended borders, creating a global community of passionate fans.

Today, we delve into the world of anime movies that have not only touched hearts but also made significant impacts in the realm of animation.

Here, we present the top 10 anime movies of all time, as listed by IMDb, the world's most reliable and diversified database of movie ratings.

A canvas of creativity: List of highest-rated anime movies as per IMDb

1) Spirited Away (2001): IMDb rating: 8.6

Spirited Away (Image Via Disney +)

Spirited Away, a masterpiece from the legendary Studio Ghibli, is the highest-grossing anime film of all time. With its captivating narrative and enchanting visuals, this movie has become a staple in the world of animation. It tells the story of Chihiro, a young girl who ends up in a world of spirits and must find her way back home.

This charming tale effortlessly weaves the themes of bravery, selflessness, and the journey to adulthood. It is a testament to the power of storytelling, and its universal themes resonate with audiences of all ages, making it an enduring classic in the genre.

2) Grave of the Fireflies (1988): IMDb rating: 8.5

Grave of the Fireflies (Image Via HBO Max)

Grave of the Fireflies portrays the harsh realities of war through the eyes of two siblings, Seita and Setsuko. This movie is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity, making it an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The devastating impact of the film comes not just from its harrowing depiction of war, but also from its deeply human portrayal of the characters. It serves as a poignant reminder of the tragedies of conflict, prompting viewers to reflect on the value of peace and the human cost of war.

3) Your Name (2016): IMDb rating: 8.4

Your Name (Image Via Netflix)

Your Name is a beautifully crafted film that transcends the conventional boundaries of anime. This romantic fantasy drama follows the lives of two high school students, Taki and Mitsuha, who live in different parts of Japan but mysteriously swap bodies.

The movie intricately blends the themes of love, destiny, and time, leaving audiences mesmerized with its poignant storytelling and stunning visuals.

It's a true masterpiece that showcases the depth and complexity that anime can achieve, emotionally engaging viewers in a way few other films can.

4) Princess Mononoke (1997): IMDb rating: 8.4

Princess Mononoke (Image Via HBO Max)

Princess Mononoke is a gripping tale of conflict between the gods of a forest and the humans who consume its resources. The film showcases Hayao Miyazaki's exceptional storytelling and his profound respect for nature. Its deep, layered narratives combined with stunning animation have made it a favorite among anime enthusiasts.

This movie is not only an exciting adventure but also a thoughtful exploration of the relationship between humans and nature.

It challenges viewers to consider their place in the world and the impact of their actions on the environment, making it a deeply meaningful watch.

5) Gintama the Movie: The Final Chapter - Be Forever Yorozuya (2013): IMDb rating: 8.3

Gintama the Movie: The Final Chapter - Be Forever Yorozuya (Image Via Crunchyroll)

This film is the perfect blend of action, comedy, and drama. Gintama the Movie: The Final Chapter - Be Forever Yorozuya presents a thrilling storyline filled with laughter, tears, and exciting battles. It's a must-watch for all anime fans, especially those who follow the Gintama series.

The movie represents the best of the Gintama franchise, showcasing its unique humor, unforgettable characters, and epic action sequences.

It's a rollercoaster ride of emotions that serves as a fitting conclusion to the beloved series, satisfying fans and newcomers alike.

6) Howl's Moving Castle (2004): IMDb rating: 8.2

Howl's Moving Castle (Image Via HBO Max)

Howl's Moving Castle is another gem from Studio Ghibli that showcases a magical world filled with witches, wizards, and walking castles. It explores the themes of love, sacrifice, and the horrors of war. It's a visually stunning film that captivates viewers with its enchanting story and memorable characters.

This movie is best known for its imaginative world-building and the depth of its characters. It's a magical journey that appeals to viewers of all ages, making it a classic in the world of anime.

7) A Silent Voice: The Movie (2016): IMDb rating: 8.1

A Silent Voice: The Movie (Image Via Netflix)

A Silent Voice: The Movie, based on the manga of the same name, explores the themes of bullying, forgiveness, and redemption. The movie follows a young man named Shoya, who seeks to make amends with a deaf girl, Shoko, whom he had bullied in his childhood.

This movie is a heart-wrenching narrative that prompts viewers to reflect on their actions and their consequences.

It's a powerful story that tackles heavy themes with sensitivity and grace, creating a deeply moving experience that stays with viewers long after the credits roll.

8) Wolf Children (2012): IMDb rating: 8.1

Wolf Children (Image Via Funanimation)

Wolf Children is a beautifully animated film that tells the story of Hana, a young woman who falls in love with a wolf-man and becomes the mother of two half-human, half-wolf children. The movie explores her journey as she tries to raise her unique kids in a world that doesn't understand them.

This touching tale is a heartrending exploration of motherhood and the sacrifices one makes for their children. It's a visual delight, filled with stunning scenes that perfectly capture the beauty of nature and the nuances of human emotion.

With its compelling storytelling and deeply relatable themes, Wolf Children is a true gem that charms its way into the hearts of its viewers, making it a worthy addition to the list of top anime movies.

9) The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya (2010): IMDb rating: 8.0

The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya (Image Via Funimation)

A significant addition to the renowned Haruhi Suzumiya series, The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya is an exceptional anime film that follows the story of Kyon, a high school student who wakes up to a world where his energetic and eccentric classmate Haruhi no longer exists.

With its intricate plot and deep character development, this film provides a fascinating twist to the original series. It dives into the themes of identity, reality, and the power of choice, keeping audiences engaged from start to finish.

The movie perfectly balances humor, mystery, and drama, resulting in a compelling narrative that stands out in the realm of anime.

10) Akira (1988): IMDb rating: 8.0

Akira (Image Via Hulu)

Set in a dystopian future, Akira is a science fiction anime that has influenced numerous works in the genre. It tells the story of a biker gang leader who must stop his friend from unleashing a mysterious entity with destructive powers.

The film is known for its groundbreaking animation and intense narrative. It's a visionary work that explores the themes of power, corruption, and the human condition, making it a landmark in the world of anime.

In conclusion

Anime's power lies in its ability to tell stories that are not only entertaining but also deeply meaningful. It's a medium that allows us to venture into different worlds, experience a range of emotions, and reflect on various aspects of human existence.

From the enchanting universes of Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle to the emotionally charged narratives of Grave of the Fireflies and Wolf Children, anime continues to push the boundaries of creative storytelling.

Whether you're a seasoned fan or a newcomer to this form of art, these films provide a rich tapestry of experiences that can touch your heart and stimulate your imagination. As its influence expands globally, anime stands as a testament to the limitless potential of human creativity.

