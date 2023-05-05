Where to watch Your Name? Streaming platforms explored

Produced by CoMix Wave Films and released by Toho in 2016, Your Name is a romantic fantasy film known for its story, animation, music, visuals, and emotional weight. The movie has broken numerous box office records throughout the years and became the third highest-grossing anime film of all time.

Makoto Shinkai's Your Name has received several accolades, including the Best Animated Feature at the 2016 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, the 49th Sitges Film Festival, and the 71st Mainichi Film Awards. It was also nominated for the Japan Academy Prize for Animation of the Year.

Even though the movie is no longer running in theaters, there are several platforms through which fans can stream the movie. While the viewer experience may not be the same, it is still a movie one can watch time and time again.

All platforms streaming Your Name

The Japanese animated film Your Name has gained immense popularity worldwide since its release in 2016. Its beautiful imagery, heartfelt story, cultural significance, and cinematic achievements make it a must-watch for anyone who loves great movies, regardless of their familiarity with anime.

Your Name is accessible on Netflix and other streaming platforms in several countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. The movie is also available for purchase or rental on YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

In addition to these choices, the movie could be available on anime-specific streaming services like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and VRV. No matter where the audience chooses to watch Your Name, they will be captivated by its beautiful animation, engaging story, and heartfelt characters.

In brief about Your Name

Your Name movie poster (Image Via CoMix Wave Films)

The film explores themes of love, loss, identity, and the importance of human connections. The music in the film, composed by Radwimps, also earned critical praise and became a cultural phenomenon in Japan.

The level of detail in the animation of Shinkai's Your Name is one of its most impressive features. The landscapes and cityscapes are incredibly detailed and realistic, capturing the beauty of Japan's countryside and urban areas. The animation also highlights the contrast between the lifestyles and environment of Taki and Mitsuha, emphasizing the distance between their respective worlds.

In the movie, Taki and Mitsuha, two teens, inexplicably switch bodies with one another while they are sleeping. The two teenagers, who live in different parts of Japan, begin to learn about each other's lives, dreams, and struggles. They discover their fate is connected in ways they never imagined as they navigate their newfound connection.

The synopsis of Your Name by My Anime List reads:

"Mitsuha Miyamizu, a high school girl, yearns to live the life of a boy in the bustling city of Tokyo—a dream that stands in stark contrast to her present life in the countryside. Meanwhile in the city, Taki Tachibana lives a busy life as a high school student while juggling his part-time job and hopes for a future in architecture."

It further states:

"One day, Mitsuha awakens in a room that is not her own and suddenly finds herself living the dream life in Tokyo—but in Taki's body! Elsewhere, Taki finds himself living Mitsuha's life in the humble countryside. In pursuit of an answer to this strange phenomenon, they begin to search for one another."

The movie's plot is both happy and tragic as Taki and Mitsuha's relationship gets increasingly difficult. The film's climax is an emotional rollercoaster that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. In the end, the movie sends a strong message about the value of interpersonal relationships and the influence one person can have on another's life.

In conclusion, it is a masterfully made anime movie that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Its beautiful animation, moving storytelling, and strong message make it a must-watch for anyone who loves anime or a good story.

