Oshi no Ko manga to go on break amid main story's return

With the spoilers for the next Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter having come out, the manga revealed that it will be on a break next week. The manga's main story was previously announced for a return on September 14, however, the same got delayed by a week until September 21.

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, follows the story of idol Ai Hoshono's children Aqua and Ruby. However, there is a twist as they were the reincarnations of deceased fans of Ai. Thus, following the death of the idol, Aqua makes it his goal to find his father, the perpetrator of his mother's death.

Oshi no Ko manga's main story, i.e., chapter 126 was previously announced to be scheduled for September 14. However, with the spoilers for the next chapter having come out, the series revealed that it will be on a break next week.

This means that the manga's main story will be delayed by a week. According to this, Oshi no Ko chapter 126 will be released on September 21. Hence, fans will have to wait two more weeks before the main story resumes again.

How fans reacted to the manga's delay news

Oshi no Ko manga fans were left disappointed by the manga's break news as the series had been on a hiatus for quite a long time. While the fans appreciated manga artist Mengo Yokoyari's efforts in creating and releasing the special chapters, fans had been waiting for the main story to resume.

Given that it was previously announced that the manga would resume on September 14, fans were pushing themselves through to the date. However, upon learning that the manga was delayed by another week, fans lost all hope.

While many fans would be led to wonder that the manga author was ill or was out due to some domestic issues, the truth is that there is nothing wrong with Aka Akasaka. In fact, he is currently in an Apex Legends tournament, which is probably why he took the break in the first place.

As several fans knew of this, they joked about it saying that Akasaka was fully focused on the tournament, which is why he could not work on the manga. Given his focus on the tournament, fans were certain that the manga author was set to win it.

Meanwhile, there were some fans who came out with their own theory for the manga's delay. As per them, the manga author and artist must have taken a break to convince Young Jump executives about a possible Aqua x Ruby ending.

