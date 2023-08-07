Oshi no Ko manga goes on a Hiatus after announcing new series

As announced by manga leakers, Oshi no Ko chapter 126 will be released on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in the Weekly Young Jump issue #42. Until then, a short manga series will be released, which is set to have a total of four chapters that will be released until the main story resumes.

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, follows the story of two fans of idol Ai Hoshino. After their deaths, they got reincarnated as the twin children of the idol. However, soon after the idol got murdered by an obsessed fan. Following that, the manga began following the lives and goals of the two children - Aquamarine and Ruby.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko manga's main story set to resume in September

As leaked by series manga leakers, Oshi no Ko chapter 126 will only be released on Thursday, September 14, 2023. This means that the main story of the manga is set to be on a hiatus until the release of the Weekly Young Jump issue #42.

In the meantime, the manga artist Mengo Yokoyari will be releasing the Oshi no Ko -interlude- short series. This series is set to have a total of four chapters that will be released until the main story resumes.

While the reason for the sudden main story hiatus hasn't been revealed, it has to be assumed that the manga author Aka Akasaka will most likely be using the time to plan out the possible final arc.

As for the interlude chapter schedule, the short series' first chapter will be released on August 10. However, considering that the magazine itself will be on a break on August 17, the second chapter will be released on August 24.

What to expect from the short series' chapter 1?

As leaked by a series leaker, the upcoming chapter is set to be only six pages long and will focus on Mem-Cho's past. While she wanted to become an idol, at the time, she prioritized money and thus decided to live as a YouTuber. During that time, she was invited to a mixer by her friends where she was pressured into a kiss.

Considering the number of controversies that occur surrounding idols and romantic encounters, Mem-Cho feared that if the information would get leaked, it would ruin her chances of becoming an idol. Hence, she rejected the advance and fled away from the mixer. This incident helped Mem-Cho realize that she still wanted to become an idol.

