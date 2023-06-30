Mashle anime part 2 confirmed with trailer and release date

Mashle anime part 2 has been confirmed, and the official release date for this upcoming installment is set for January 2024. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this announcement, as it gives them something to look forward to. After all, they had been anxiously waiting for it since both part 1 of the anime and the manga are ending.

Mashle anime part 1 was released in the Spring 2023 anime season. The final episode of part 1, episode 12, was released on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 12 am JST. According to reports, the last manga chapter of the series, Mashle manga chapter 162, will be released on July 3, 2023.

However, not everyone is happy due to the significant time gap between the two parts of the Mashle anime series.

Mashle anime part 2 releasing next year elicits mixed reactions from fans

Mashle anime part 2 will be released in January 2024, although the exact date has not been fixed yet.

A-1 Pictures is behind the production of Mashle anime part 2. It is expected that director Tomoya Tanaka, who was also behind part 1, will helm the series. Initially planned as a 24-episode run, management issues at Aniplex forced the creators to split the series into two parts. To create some hype, an official teaser for the upcoming installment has been released, which features Mash, Finn Ames, Lemon Irvine, and others.

The trailer shows heated clashes between Mash and Abel Razor, Dot Barrett and Love Cute, and other well-known characters. There is quite a bit of focus on Cell War as well. It is expected that the next anime installment will delve deeper into the Execution arc.

The cast of the current season is also expected to return in this upcoming installment. This includes Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead, Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames, Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown, Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett, Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine, Yuuki Kaji as Rayne Ames, Yuuichirou Umehara as Abel Walker, Hiroki Nanami as Abyss Razor, Choo as Regro Burnedead, Katsuyuki Konishi as Brad Coleman, Mugihito as Wahlberg Baigan, Wataru Komada as Tom Knowles, Shuuichirou Umeda as Milo Genius, Aoi Koga as Love Cute, Kenji Nomura as Olore Andrew, Kengo Kawanishi as Anser Shinri, and Natsuki Hanae as Cell War.

Like its predecessor, the upcoming Mashle anime part 2 is expected to premiere on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. Following its broadcast, the anime will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.

Currently, not much is known about the contents of Mashle anime part 2. Fans will have to wait for further news and updates.

How have fans reacted to this news?

Mash as seen in Mashle anime part 2 teaser (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Fans are obviously overjoyed at the news of the return of the Mashle anime. Twitter users have not held back in expressing their delight.

However, there is still half a year left, which has naturally dampened many people's spirits. Fans may find it hard without the manga and anime, but they can explore alternative anime options for their entertainment.

There are of course others who did not enjoy part 1 of the series and did not shy away from voicing their opinions on how the show is mediocre and does not deserve a sequel. However, not every series is intended to cater to everyone's tastes and preferences.

