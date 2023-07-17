A Sign of Affection manga: Where to read, plot, anime adaptation, and more

A Sign of Affection is an upcoming romance anime based on the Japanese manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Suu Morishita. The much-awaited title by Ajia-do Animation Works is set to premiere in January 2024.

The manga has found a home in the hearts of countless fans by showcasing a pure love story that the audience connects with. As the series is now set to receive an anime adaptation, the manga has become the talk of the town.

Here's some information about the manga for fans who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the anime.

A Sign of Affection: The story of a multilingual boy and a deaf girl

Where to read and plot

A Sign of Affection can be­ enjoyed via various online platforms, including Kodansha Comics, the­ official publisher of the manga. Additionally, it is available on Comixology and Amazon Kindle. It is an ongoing manga that release­s new chapters periodically.

The official description of the A Sign of Affection manga reads:

"Yuki is a typical college student, whose world revolves around her friends, social media, and the latest sales. But when a chance encounter on a train leads to her meeting friend-of-a-friend and fellow student Itsuomi-san, her world starts to widen. But even though Itsuomi-kun can speak three languages, sign language isn’t one of them. Can the two learn to communicate the budding feelings between them?"

A Sign of Affection is a heartwarming series that presents a story of love. The plot revolves around a friendly and sweet girl who one day meets a multilingual boy on a train journey. However, they are unable to communicate as even though the boy is able to speak multiple languages, she cannot hear him.

The story is skillfully constructed, exuding a comforting vibe. The manga captivates readers with its breathtaking artwork and engaging storyline. The well-developed characters possess distinct traits and embark on personal journeys of growth.

Anime adaptation

【NEWS】A Sign of Affection - New Anime Teaser Visual!



The anime is scheduled for January 2024.



Animation Studio: Ajia-do

The recently released trailer confirmed that A Sign of Affection will be part of the winter anime lineup of 2024, as it is set to release in January next year. The engaging trailer has already caught the attention of fans in the anime community and they await further information about the official release date and streaming details.

The trailer captures key elements of the story and features the two main as they meet on a train, as depicted in the manga.

The short clip introduces fans to Yuki, who is portrayed as a beautiful girl with a hearing impairment. It also features the male lead, Itsuomi, who is a tall charming individual attempting to communicate with Yuki. Through their interactions, the trailer sheds light on the affection the two feel for each other.

A Sign of Affection's anime adaptation is set to feature Sumire Morohoshi as Yuki Itose and Yuu Miyazaki as Itsuomi Nagi. The series is being directed by Yuta Murano. Moreover, the Ajia-do Animation Works studio has onboarded a fantastic group of staff members including Mai Yoneyama as the series composer, Kasumi Sakai as the character designer, and Yukari Hashimoto as the music composer.

Final thoughts

A SIGN OF AFFECTION ANIME IS REAL ITS HAPPENING ITS IN DEVELOPMENT YALL ITS CONFIRMED

A Sign of Affection is highly recommended for manga fans and those looking for an appealing story about a romance that is authentic and mature. Fans who enjoy sweet romances like Loving Yamada at Lv999 will also fall in love with this manga.

As the anime adaptation has been scheduled for release, fans have high expectations from the same. With a talented team on board, the anime is expected to bring the story to life with stunning visuals and a captivating soundtrack, further immersing viewers in the heartfelt story.

