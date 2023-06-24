My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Season 2: Exploring the possibilities of the anime's renewal

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 quickly became a comfort anime show for fans during the spring season. With its adorable characters and the perfect blend of romance and comedy, the series captivated the hearts of countless viewers since its debut on April 2, 2023. Scheduled to have had a 13-episode run, the anime recently concluded its airing on June 24.

With the positive reviews it garnered, the burning question on everyone's mind is whether or not there will be a second season of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. While there hasn't been any official announcements from the makers, the studio or staffs have released no statements suggesting that the anime will be limited to just one season. Thus, it is positive that fans are likely to be treated with My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 season 2.

Disclaimer: The article presents various possibilities and is highly speculative

The possibility of receiving My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Season 2 is high

With its easygoing plot, a delightful blend of blooming romance and humor, and a fresh take on the typical anime love stories, My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 has not only garnered positive reviews from critics but also much love from its dedicated fanbase.

Since its conclusion on June 24, fans have been anxiously awaiting news for a second season. While there have been no official announcements from the makers or Studio Madhouse regarding the series' renewal or cancellation, the favorable reaction to the first season provides reasons for optimism.

Furthermore, the most crucial aspect that plays a key part in such circumstances is the availability of source material. As it is, there is an abundance of source material from the manga series, giving fans hope for the continuation of the plot.

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "Loving Yamada at LV999!" will make a New Anouncement on July 3, 2023 during Anime Expo 2023. "Loving Yamada at LV999!" will make a New Anouncement on July 3, 2023 during Anime Expo 2023. https://t.co/xqv4EXgSqf

Although fans do not yet have a specific release date on hand for the second season, the series will be present at the Anime Expo 2023. It is thus speculated that they will make an announcement for season 2 there. If it does happen, there is a possibility for the second season to premiere in the spring or summer of 2024.

As for the storyline of season 2, it is expected that the second season will make a comeback either with the Epison or the Post-Time Skip arc of the manga. With a total of 10 arcs in the manga, and a good amount being covered in the first season of the anime, it is likely that the second season will delve into either the sixth or seventh arc.

Considering the previous schedule of the season having a 13-episode span, fans can anticipate the upcoming season to introduce new characters and deliver surprising plot twists while staying true to the essence.

Final thoughts

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 has received an amazing rating of 4.9/5 on Crunchyroll, the streaming site that streamed the anime for international audiences every week. While the destiny of a second season still uncertain, the positive factors for series renewal are in favor of fans, and they should definitely look forward to the series' appearance at the Anime Expo 2023 on July 3, 2023.

