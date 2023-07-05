A Sign of Affection anime announces 2024 release with a new trailer

A Sign of Affection is an upcoming romance anime scheduled to be released in January 2024 by Ajia-do Animation Works. The studio has unveiled a teaser trailer, visual, and an illustration by the manga's creator, Suu Morishita, on its website and YouTube page, which has been creating a buzz online.

A Sign of Affection is an adaptation of the beloved Japanese manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Suu Morishita. It tells a heartwarming story of a sweet and friendly girl who encounters a multilingual boy on a train, but there is a twist. With its slow-burn romance, wholesome elements, and some emotional turns, the series is sure to capture the hearts of fans.

A Sign of Affection is set to be released in January as part of the winter anime lineup of 2024

The recent release of the trailer has confirmed that A Sign of Affection will be part of the winter anime season lineup of 2024 as it is scheduled to release in January next year. Although the official date and streaming details are yet to be announced, the trailer has already caught the attention of fans in the anime community.

The trailer beautifully captures key elements of the story, featuring the two main characters meeting on a train, as depicted in the original manga. It introduces the female lead, Yuki, who is portrayed as a beautiful girl who has a hearing impairment.

The trailer also introduces Itsuomi, the male lead, who is depicted as a tall charming individual attempting to communicate with Yuki. Through their interactions, the trailer hints at the deep affection they have for each other.

The official description of the A Sign of Affection manga reads:

"Yuki is a typical college student, whose world revolves around her friends, social media, and the latest sales. But when a chance encounter on a train leads to her meeting friend-of-a-friend and fellow student Itsuomi-san, her world starts to widen. But even though Itsuomi-kun can speak three languages, sign language isn’t one of them. Can the two learn to communicate the budding feelings between them?"

Cast and crew

A Sign of Affection's anime adaptation will feature Sumire Morohoshi as Yuki Itose and Yuu Miyazaki as Itsuomi Nagi. The series is being directed by Yuta Murano.

Moreover, the Ajia-do Animation Works studio has assembled a fantastic group of staff members. This includes Mai Yoneyama as the series composer, Kasumi Sakai as the character designer, and Yukari Hashimoto as the music composer.

With this talented team, the anime is expected to bring the emotional story to life with stunning visuals and a captivating soundtrack.

