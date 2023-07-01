Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 shows Hori and Miyamura back in their school trip to Kyoto

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 was released on July 1, 2023, marking the highly awaited return of the romantic comedy series. While the return was not as magnificent as the first season, it delighted fans by reintroducing the fan-favorite character Miyamura to the screen along with others.

The episode began with Hori's school day memories and progressed by presenting the unanimated manga parts of the series. The timeline of the episode does skip a bit, which fans should be aware of while watching. But overall, it was a wholesome episode full of hilarious events and a little of that blooming love that will be later emphasized more in the series.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 shows Miyamura trying to avoid opening his clothes in front of others

Anime Trending @AniTrendz Horimiya: The Missing Pieces - Episode 1 Preview!



Horimiya: The Missing Pieces - Episode 1 Preview!https://t.co/KlYB4nLhKf

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 begins with Hori's point of view, where she talks about her high school experiences after graduation. It then fades to a day in the past, when Hori and her friends go on a school trip to Kyoto. The episode is full of funny moments and awkward events that occur during the trip, as well as moments that take place after they return from their trip.

Hori and her friends - Yuki, Miyamura, Toru, and Shuu - travel to Kyoto along with other classmates for an annual school trip. Yuki is enthralled by the autumn trees, while Miyamura and Toru recollect their former middle school trips. However, Hori gets concerned about the discomfort that Miyamura has to face in the communal bathhouse, which boys will share while girls have their own bathroom.

Miyamura and Hori in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

Suddenly, Shuu appears and playfully mocks the Ishikawa group for being slow, but he surprises them by buying souvenirs on the first day. To avoid adding to their luggage, Shuu decides to consume the trinkets right away, which causes everyone to judge him. Later, Hori expresses anxiety about Miyamura sharing a room with Toru and Shuu, wondering if he would be okay.

Hori and Yuki share a room after arriving at the hotel and discuss their plans for the evening before dinner. Hori jokes about going to the guys' room, but Yuki worries if they should go to a "boy's room." Meanwhile, Miyamura and Toru are shut out of their room since Shuu falls asleep inside with the keys. They eventually get to enter, but Miyamura grows worried as their bath time approaches.

gobo @goboee miyamura having a period is my favourite running joke in horimiya miyamura having a period is my favourite running joke in horimiya https://t.co/JbvKuWGoAK

Miyamura checks the timetable and discovers that missing the designated bath time allows for a makeup session. However, Shuu drags him to the bathhouse despite his resistance. Miyamura silently begs for Toru's help, who fabricates an excuse and states that the former is on his period.

The awkward atmosphere worsens, after which he decides to leave the bathhouse. Miyamura subsequently runs into Hori in the hallway on his way back to his room, partly embarrassed and partly startled by what happened at the bathhouse. He ends up blankly retelling his fake claim of feeling menstrual cramps, making it sound funnier.

Miyamura and Toru Ishikawa in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

After conisdering Miyamura's situation, Hori suggests using her room's restroom as an alternative. The former feels grateful and takes her offer, quickly showering in there. Before leaving, he wonders why Hori let him inside her room. She responds that it's because he's different, to which Miyamura asks whether she is sure and takes a leave.

He later realizes he still holds Hori's towel on his way back to his room. The next morning, Yuki shows Hori the photos she had taken throughout their trip. Lastly, Miyamura and Toru join them, and Hori expresses her joy in the field trip, which Miyamura agrees with.

Miyamura and Remi Ayasaki in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

Following this, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 sees the students being back in their normal school days after the trip. Later, Remi drenches Miyamura when watering plants and notices that he has shortened his hair. She leads Miyamura to the school clinic to obtain a clean towel after noticing his damp cardigan.

During their conversation, she picks up on Miyamura's reluctance to take a bath with other males, as well as his preference for running rather than swimming during physical education lessons. Remi even questions Miyamura's genuine gender and touches his chest, both startling and frightening him.

Miyamura, Toru, Kakeru and Hori from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Miyamura informs Toru about the encounter, expressing his concern that Remi might discover his secret. After this, Toru advises Miyamura to wear the female sailor uniform that Hori gave him and he suggested Miyamura to grow back his hair as well.

The talk grows more amusing as they discuss uniforms, with class president Kakeru overhearing and eventually being lured into their conversation, revealing his liking for tracksuits. Meanwhile, Hori overhears Miyamura, Toru, and Kakeru's chat, further taking note of the former's preferences.

Miyamura and Kakeru from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

At the same time, Remi reveals to have a crush on Kakeru. Later in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1, Miyamura and Kakeru express their dissatisfaction when their English teacher, Shin Yasuda, who informed them about one mandatory swimming class for the last day.

The sir then agreed to negotiate on their behalf. As a punishment, Miyamura and Kakeru were both assigned to clean the already clean pool area on the last day. The incident became interesting when Miyamura and Kakeru were hit for slacking off.

Even when Remi walks by wearing Kakeru's sandals, he had to remain barefoot throughout. Then, as they saw Shin Yasuda, their English teacher, approaching, they both made innocent faces and hailed him "messiah." However, he was swiftly dragged away by another teacher.

Toru and Shu from Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 (Image via CloverWorks)

After the teachers left, Miyamura, Kakeru, and Toru have a conversation when Shu experiences a cramp and starts panicking in the pool, after which she ultimately gets off the pool along with Toru.

Outside the pool, Shu asks Toru why Miyamura and Kakeru are excused, to which Toru bluntly mentioned that Kakeru's arm blew up and Miyamura was on his period. Although it was obvious that both claims were false, Shu momentarily believed them and responded with a funny yet blunt "oh," and that's how Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 1 concluded.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes