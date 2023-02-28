8 tomboy characters in anime like Tomo from Tomo-chan is a Girl!

Just like Tomo-chan is a Girl, there are quite a lot of animes featuring characters who are considered tomboys, who enjoy a global fanbase like Tomo.

Tomo has taken the fanbase by storm after people got to know more about her character. She is a tomboy who is in love with her childhood friend, Jun, who doesn't treat her like a girl.

Tomboys in anime have a fanbase of their own and have been topping the popularity scale through the years on screen. Animes have featured them in such a way that people can't help but fall in love with them.

Machiko Noma, Mikage Sharaku, and more tomboy characters like Tomo from Tomo-chan is a Girl

1. Eri Oka (Sagrada Reset)

Eri Oka as seen in the anime. (Image via Studio David Productions)

Eri Oka is a character from the Sagrada Reset series. She is junior to Kei and Misora who are the protagonists of the series. She dresses like a punk with short hair and red contact lenses which is what makes viewers consider her a tomboy. She escaped her abusive father with the help of Kei and started to live on her own while becoming independent and self-sufficient.

In the series, she can seal other people's powers by using her ability to manipulate memory through eye contact. If she maintains eye contact with a person for five seconds, she can modify that person's memory by adding or erasing memories as she pleases. She is compared to the protagonist of Tomo-chan is a Girl, Tomo who is also a tomboy.

2. Machiko Noma (High School Fleet)

Machiko Noma, commonly known as Machhi, is one of the protagonists of the series High School Fleet. The anime adaptation premiered in 2016 and features Machhi, who has short green hair and looks like a tomboy. Due to Machiko's exceptional vision, she can see people from great distances. She must wear glasses as she is farsighted.

Machiko is one of the few ladies who can defend herself from her opponents as she is proficient in close combat. This, along with her other characteristics, makes her popular among females. She is quite often compared to Tomo-chan is a Girl's Tomo for obvious reasons.

3. Dunya Scheer (Last Exile)

Dunya is a tomboy just like Tomo. (Image via gonzo)

Dunya Scheer is a character in the anime series Last Exile. At first, viewers did not know he was a woman, owing to her out-of-the-box appearance. Once they realized the same, she became popular among the anime tomboy fandom. She is often compared to Tomo-chan is a Girl's Tomo for the same reason.

4. Matake Ogata (Shakugan No Shana)

Matake Oagata (Image via J.C. Staff)

Matake Ogata is a popular character in the anime Shakugan No Shana. She is the classmate of the main protagonist of the series, Yuji Sakai at Misaki City Municipal High School. Matake has short red hair, green eyes, and is 170 cm tall. People address her as a tomboy because of her appearance and her personality.

She is quite lively and energetic and makes everyone around her feel good. Matake has a lot of friends and she is quite straightforward with everyone she talks to. She is considered to be a loud tomboy and is compared to Tomo-chan is a Girl's Tomo in most cases.

5. Rebecca Reed (Shakugan No Shana)

Rebecca Reed (image via J.C. Staff )

Rebecca Reed is also a character from the same series, Shakugan No Shana. She is known to be the Scatterer of Sparkling Light as she is a Flame Haze in the series. Rebecca has short dark shoulder-length hair that has spiky ends, which often makes her look like a tomboy. She is usually seen wearing a white shirt underneath a brown leather jacket and green pants.

Rebecca has a rough personality as she is quick-tempered. She is violent and often gets involved in fights. She has exceptional situational awareness and a high level of adaptability, which in turn makes her good at everything she does. She is quite often compared to Tomo of Tomo-chan is a Girl! as the duo shares similar characteristics.

6. Mikage Sharaku (Durarara!!)

Mikage Sharaku is a character from the anime Durarara!!. She is the martial arts teacher of Kururi and Mairu, who are the protagonists of the series. Several believe she has a masculine appearance as she has been through years of physical training. She has short brown hair and is mostly seen wearing gym shorts.

Mikage is said to have the personality of a tomboy as she mostly spends time with her brothers. As a teacher, she is known to be quite tough on her students but is also caring at the same time. She is one of the characters who can be seen standing beside Tomo from Tomo-chan is a Girl.

7. Natsuki Suzuura (Psychic School Wars)

Natsuki Suzuura (image via Sunrise )

Natsuki Suzuura is a character from the movie Psychic School Wars. She is an attentive student who is quite good at athletics. She has short brown hair and grey-colored eyes. She is mostly dressed in loose clothes and is often addressed as a tomboy owing to her appearance and personality. She is often compared to Tomo from Tomo-chan is a Girl! by the anime tomboy fandom.

8. Sonora Kashima (Stella Women's Academy High School Division Class C3)

Sonora Kashima (image via Gainax )

Sonora Kashima is the main protagonist in the anime, Stella Women's Academy High School Division Class C3. She has short blue hair and dark blue eyes and is always seen wearing a blue shirt with a blazer, which she wears like a cape.

Sonora is enthusiastic, cautious, level-headed, and never loses her temper. She believes in self-reliance and is seen teaching others about the same. Just like everyone on the list, she is also compared to Tomo from Tomo-chan is a Girl! for being a tomboy who is liked by quite a lot of fans.

Although Tomo from Tomo-chan is a Girl! is quite unique, she shares some similarities with the characters on this list, making them all part of the same family. Tomboys in anime have a good reputation as the characters have great depth, which matches the plot development of the series they are a part of.

