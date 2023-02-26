Fullmetal Alchemist creator's autobiographical manga inspires anime adaptation

Hiromu Arakawa is hailed as the one who brought the Fullmetal Alchemist manga to life. It became so popular that Studio Bones decided to make an anime adaptation by the same name.

Since 2003, it has gained a lot of attention, which has increased over time along with its popularity globally. Fans of Fullmetal Alchemist are in awe of manga artist Hiromu Arakawa's talent and have been following her ever since they read the title and watched the anime.

Fans recently got some more exciting news about the author of Fullmetal Alchemist, Hiromu Arakawa. It was announced that she is going to have her own life story portrayed in an anime, titled Hyakushō Kizoku.

Fullmetal Alchemist's author Hiromu Arakawa is all set to launch her autobiographical anime

The news was recently announced about the much-loved and talented Hiromu Arakawa's autobiographical anime. Fullmetal Alchemist fans are quite happy as they will now be able to watch the life story of the author of their favorite manga and anime series unfold before their eyes.

The manga of Hiromu Arakawa's autobiography is titled Hyakushō Kizoku, which means The Peasant Noble.

The news about the anime adaptation came out on February 25, 2023. The adaptation will be released in July 2023 and will air on BS Asahi and Tokyo MX. Fans of the mangas written by her are now awaiting its release and can't wait to see what it has in store for them. New information about the anime may be released via Wings magazine and the official Twitter handle of The Peasant Noble.

Hiromu Arakawa has a great influence on the anime industry owing to her exceptional manga illustrations and writings. She is known to be one of the best among all the manga artists of the generation and watching her life story will help everyone get an idea of the struggles she faced during her rise to the top.

Synopsis of Hyakushō Kizoku

Hiromu Arakawa worked as a farmer in Hokkaido for seven years before becoming a manga artist. The story of her life depicts the difficult reality of Japanese dairy farming. She is familiar with the numerous emotions that are part and parcel of agricultural work. Arakawa, who is well renowned for her works that highlight the good things in life, explores her own roots and little-known facts about agricultural life in this essay-style comic.

