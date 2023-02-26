Tomo-chan is a Girl!: Does Jun wants Tomo to be more girly? Explained

Tomo-chan is a Girl! is a fresh new anime that has been winning hearts since its recent debut in the Winter Anime Season 2023. The series tells the story of two childhood friends, Tomo and Jun, who grew up to be best friends, but there is only one problem. Tomo wants to be seen and treated as a girl and not just as Jun's best buddy.

Tomo has been portrayed as a strong tomboy in the series, but even after being comfortable in her own skin, she still wants to be recognized as a girl by Jun, who always treats her like his friend and brother. Since middle school, Tomo has made a concerted effort to act more feminine in order to catch Jun's eye.

But Jun seems too dense to understand Tomo's true feelings for him. Fans have thus been attempting to comprehend Jun's perspective, which has not yet been as clearly depicted in the series as Tomo's perspective in Tomo-chan is a Girl!

Tomo-chan is a Girl!: Jun wants Tomo to stay the way she is actually

Tomo and Jun met each other at a very young age, and they grew up to be best friends after Jun moved to Tomo's neighborhood from Tokyo. Initially, Tomo and Jun were diametrically opposed; Tomo was the daring one who participated in physical activities, whereas Jun was a reserved boy who stayed inside and played games.

When these two completely different kids met, their personalities clashed at the beginning. Tomo, the outgoing and extroverted child, approached the newly arrived Jun, who was unfamiliar with the surroundings and preoccupied with himself.

Even though Jun was initially uncomfortable with Tomo, he slowly grew closer to her and started to follow her around, trying to be like her. He began to put a lot of trust in her and do all the random, daring things she used to do because he knew, at the end of the day, it would be enjoyable with Tomo present.

After looking at Tomo, Jun for the first time felt the need to be strong. It was as if she had set up a goal in life. Tomo's strong, independent, and daring self is what blew his mind as a kid and gave him a purpose in life, and that is what made him comfortable around Tomo in the series, Tomo-chan is a Girl!

Junichiro went all the way from being a kid who was into video games to an outgoing, adventurous kid under the influence of Tomo-chan. He ended up liking all the things he never thought he would be doing in his life. In the end, Tomo and Jun developed a close friendship based on their shared interests and character traits.

Thus, when Tomo suddenly started to change herself, it really was unusual for Jun, making him feel a bit uneasy. Tomo wanted Jun's attention, she wanted to be treated and valued as a girl. In all honesty, Jun does see her as a girl, but he also recognizes that she is comfortable in her own skin, and he never wishes to change that about her.

The main reason why Jun does not want Tomo to be girly?

In the series, Tomo-chan is a Girl! fans have seen an exceptional dynamic between the two main characters, Tomo and Jun. The slow-burn rom-com is really doing its magic on the audience.

Being a rom-com, Tomo-chan is a Girl! is doing a great job of balancing both factors. Fans are already well aware of Tomo's feelings towards him as well as her insecurities and thoughts about her relationship with Jun, which does not seem romantic to her.

Tomo's constant attempts to be feminine, despite the fact that she is completely content with who she is, only serve to highlight her insecurities, which are exacerbated by the way her longtime best friend Jun treats her.

Jun appears uneasy when Tomo drastically alters her appearance, but he either flees the scene or chooses to ignore it, which causes her to overthink even more. In all reality, Jun really does like Tomo for who she really is in the series: Tomo-chan is a Girl.

She has a strong, independent spirit that he admires. Jun prefers her tomboy side since that is what inspires him, and that is also what transformed him as a young boy. Forcefully changing herself would ultimately make her lose her true identity, which Jun already prefers over any girly girl he comes across.

