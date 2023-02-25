Will there be a The Beginning After The End anime? Status explained

`The Beginning After The End has captivated quite a large section of the manga fanbase around the world. Most of it is because of the plot and the characters who play a pivotal role in creating great depth.

The manga is considered to be an excellent action fantasy-action web novel that basically takes everyone back to the old fantasy dramas punched with the action genre of the new generation. The plot has gained a good amount of fanbase since its manga debut in 2018.

The protagonist and the other characters have developed significantly with the development of the plot over time. Both now have an equal amount of importance in the fanbase, which is quite impressive considering the manga has been serialized for just five years.

Manga fans of The Beginning After The End demand an anime adaptation of the same as they want to see the characters live on the screen and enjoy the screenplay of the great plot that has been featured in the manga. It would be great to see the fan-favorite novel having an anime, although there is no news.

Anime adaptation status of The Beginning After The End

Despite being such a popular web-novel, The Beginning After The End hasn't been able to secure itself an anime adaptation yet. There is no official news about it being in the talks for it either. Although the fans are in love with what have received, they will have to wait for some time to see the anime adaptation of the novel.

There are 325 chapters to cover in the anime, which can land a long series spanning for three to four seasons. Talking about the fanbase of the web-novel, it is quite popular among the generation, who are into active reading.

So, it is going to be quite lucrative for the studio that makes the animation. It would be beneficial for both the studio and creators of the novel if they make an anime, and hopefully fans will get to see something soon.

About the novel

The plot and the characters have led to The Beginning After The End to be one of the most beloved web-novels of all time. They have talking quite highly of the novel and the name has been in discussions on famous social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

Usually it takes quite a long time for a novel to make a mark, but The Beginning After The End has shown progress in the number of readers within quite a short amount of time.

Since it was released in 2018, there is almost no possibility of the web-novel ending any sooner. There are already six books and 325 chapters in total so far, which add to the fact that it will increase even further. It would be great to have an anime adaptaion in the near future as fans would love to see their favorite web-novel getting the deserved amount of attention from the anime fanbase.

