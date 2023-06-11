Horimiya: The Missing Pieces - Release date, countdown, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will be released on Saturday, July 1, 2023, on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 at 11:30 pm JST. The sequel will also run on MBS on July 2 at 2:08 am JST. The international release for the premiere hasn’t been announced yet. However, Crunchyroll is expected to air the series, as after the merger with Funimation, the platform acquired the rights to stream Horimiya.

Recently, to commemorate the return of the series, a key visual and a new promotional video was revealed, highlighting all the important characters. The series also made a surprising announcement by revealing that a new character addition from the manga will debut in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces. The new installment will also run for 13 episodes.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces release date and time for all regions, where to watch

Below is the complete release schedule for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 9:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 1, 3:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 1, 8 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, July 1, 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, July 2, 12 am

Philippines time: Saturday, July 1, 11:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, July 1, 11:30 am

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces is expected to be streamed on Crunchyroll, as the platform has already included the first installment to its massive anime catalog.

About the anime:

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces was presumed to be the second season of the original anime. However, it was eventually revealed that the new installment would adapt the stories from the original manga excluded from Daisuke Hagiwara’s 13-episode anime adaptation.

Recently, it has been revealed that the anime will see the addition of Takeru Sengoku, the character removed from the 2021 Horimiya TV anime. Takeru is described as possessing an identical personality to his son, Kakeru. He is also a good friend of Kyouko’s parents, but he hates to say it out loud.

Takeru will be voiced by the renowned Daisuke Namikawa, more popularly known for his roles, such as Hisoka Morow in Hunter x Hunter, Ulquiorra Cifer in Bleach, and Shouta Kazehaya in From Me to You. Omoinotake will provide the opening theme song, Shiawase (Happiness), while Ami Sakaguchi will sing the ending theme song, URL.

Here is the list of the cast members reprising their roles in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces:

Kyoko Hori - Haruka Tomatsu

Izumi Miyamura - Kouki Uchiyama

Toru Ishikawa - Seiichirō Yamashita

Yuki Yoshikawa - Yurie Kozakai

Kakeru Sengoku - Nobuhiko Okamoto

Remi Ayasaki - M.A.O

Sakura Kōno - Reina Kondo

Shū Iura - Daiki Yamashita

Akane Yanagi - Jun Fukuyama

Kōichi Shindō - Taku Yashiro

Honoka Sawada - Momo Asakura

Kyōsuke Hori - Daisuke Ono

Yuriko Hori - Ai Kayano

Sōta Hori - Yuka Terasaki

Motoko Iura - Hisako Kanemoto

The official synopsis of Horimiya by Yen Press, the English publisher of the series, reads as such:

At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy.

It continues:

But he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!

The new installment of the series has created a lot of buzz among the fandom, as the request from the fans of the original manga has been heard. Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will return with a banger, including more of Kyouko and Izumi's rom-com goodness. Additional details about the anime will be revealed soon.

